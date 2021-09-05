Kim Kardashian on her fight against psoriasis: “This year things got even worse”

Kim Kardashian

38-year-old Kim Kardashian has repeatedly frankly told fans about her struggle with psoriasis, with which she has been living for more than ten years. The star recently brought up the topic again in a big essay that was posted on her older sister Courtney’s website. In this address, Kim talked about how she first learned about this diagnosis, and about the consequences of the disease.

I am the only child in the family to whom my mother inherited this disease. I was 25 when I first had a psoriasis outbreak. Then I had a common cold, which triggered the onset of this autoimmune disease. Then the spots covered my belly and legs generously,

– remembered Kardashian.

Then Kim immediately turned to a dermatologist who lived next door, and he helped quickly stop the disease. However, after five years, psoriasis returned:

I was wearing a sequined dress. I remember I came home in it and felt itching all over my body. Then I thought it was just my skin’s reaction to the fabric from which the dress was made. However, this turned out not to be the case. Mom saw spots on my body and said that it was definitely psoriasis. It was then that my life began with this disease.

Kim admitted that at first she was very shy about the manifestations of psoriasis, but at some point she realized that there was no point in hiding what she had to live with every day.

According to Kardashian, recently the disease has worsened – now spots appear not only on the legs and abdomen, but also on her face.

At the beginning of this year, things got even worse. Spots covered my face and most of my body. However, after so many years, I really learned to live with it,

– Kim admitted.

Recently, Kardashian was really scared for her health. At some point, she woke up and felt severe pain and weakness in her arms that she could not even pick up the phone to answer the call. Soon, Kim went to the doctor and passed tests, the results of which revealed that she had rheumatoid arthritis and lupus.

Fortunately, it was later revealed that the result was false positive. After a second check, the doctors diagnosed Kim correctly – psoriatic arthritis, which is a complication of her main diagnosis.

Kim Kardashian noted that since then she began to monitor her health even more carefully and follow all the recommendations of doctors. Now she uses natural ointments, creams and serums prescribed by a dermatologist.

In addition, Kim is treated from the inside: follows a plant-based diet, drinks herbal tea, celery juice and special seamoss smoothies. In addition, Kardashian minimized the stress in her life, which also exacerbates the condition with psoriasis.