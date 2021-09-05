Kim Kardashian starred topless in perfume advertising: Style: Values: Lenta.ru

TV star and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian-West starred in an advertising campaign for a new line of fragrances Crystal Collection of her own brand KKW Fragrance. The announcement on her Instagram account was noticed in the Daily Mail.

In one of the frames posted on the network, Kardashian poses with his back to the photographer topless, her hair is braided and decorated with pins with crystals. Another shot shows her facing the camera in a skin-tight khaki latex swimsuit.

“Each crystal is unique. Crystal Rose is a magnificent floral scent with amber oriental notes, exquisite Crystal Vanilla suits gourmets, and Peach is a bright fruity, floral. I love all three and change them depending on my mood, ”said the businesswoman about her perfume.

Fans were impressed by the new publication of the TV star. “I want to try every one. I am sure they are as beautiful as their creator “,” How beautiful you are, as if you are getting younger every day “,” The most charming and intelligent woman, “they praised in the comments under the post, which collected almost 1.5 million likes.

Earlier in November, Americans criticized Kim Kardashian-West’s stance in the presidential election after posting her on Instagram. The celebrity posted a photo in which she was captured in a red transparent top and with an I voted sticker on her finger. The clothes chosen gave fans the idea that the TV star supported incumbent President Donald Trump, as red is the distinctive color of the US Republican Party.