Kim Kardashian was convicted of plagiarism, but she does not admit it

Every day, the news about Kim Kardashian. The media are discussing not only her lengthy divorce proceedings with Kanye West and her extravagant dressing (especially when visiting the papal residence in the Vatican), but also business. It turned out that not everything is going smoothly in the business area of ​​Kim Kardashian.

Today there was information that the Kardashians had difficulties with registering a trademark. In fact, she was accused of plagiarism. So, the lawyers of Kim Kardashian, on her behalf, applied for registration of a new trademark of cosmetic products called SKKN by Kim. But it turned out that there was already a cosmetic brand on the market with a very similar name. Lawyers for Beauty Concepts LLC, which includes the SKKN + brand, owned by 28-year-old Sidney Lunsford, wrote to the Kardashians demanding to withdraw the application to the patent office and stop using the SKKN name. Otherwise, representatives of Beauty Concepts LLC are ready to sue for plagiarism.

I have painstakingly built my successful small business with equity capital, hard work and research. Obviously, I was the first to create my brand. As a young black woman, my mission at SKKN + is to provide quality facial and body care, ” Cindy Lunstford told Complex.

Kim Kardashian in an advertising campaign for her brand

In addition, the lawyers of Beauty Concepts LLC are perplexed: it is unlikely that the Kardashian team did not know about the existence of SKKN +.

Miss Lunsford founded her business in 2018 and applied for SKKN + trademark protection with the US Patent and Trademark Office earlier this year, prior to filing any US trademark applications by the Kim Kardashian business. We contacted her lawyers as soon as possible after hearing of the launch, seeking to protect my client’s brand by demanding that they end plans to launch the SKNN brand, ”said lawyer Eric M. Pelton. Apparently, Kim has no plans to stop the release of cosmetics under a new name, and her lawyers see no reason for a lawsuit: