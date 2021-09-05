Kim Kardashian wore a wedding dress for Kanye West for the second time: what does it mean – novosti-shou-biznesa

Music fans around the world can’t wait to release Kanye West’s record Donda, which he named after his late mother who died in 2007. Some listeners can buy the new album on iPods that sell for $ 200, but they can’t listen to it online yet.

By the way, Kanye West decided to officially change his name

Therefore, Kanye West specifically fuels the expectations of fans with his performances. A day earlier, the third presentation took place, at which his wife Kim Kardashian appeared. Despite the divorce, the couple continues to communicate and raise four children together. Kim also attended the presentation of the album in Atlanta with their children.

Kim “married” Kanye

At Soldier Field in Chicago, USA, Kim Kardashian walked out to Kanye in a Balenciaga wedding dress and veil. It happened during the final song No Child Left Behind. The performance was attended by many guests, for example, DaBaby and Marilyn Manson, but Kim’s spectacular appearance amazed everyone. As insiders shared, Kim was happy to do it for Kanye as the event was important to him.

Note that for the first time Kim Kardashian came out in a wedding dress to Kanye on the day of their wedding – May 24, 2014 in Florence, Italy.

Interestingly After breaking up with Irina Shayk: Kanye West had a date with Kim Kardashian

However, this was not limited to the only surprise at the presentation of the Donda album. The man reproduced at the stadium the house in which he spent his childhood. At the event, he set it on fire, and he himself seemed to be on fire.

Interestingly, he really bought the “childhood home” last year and is already making repairs in it.



House in Chicago where Kanye West grew up / Photo from instagram @ matt.314