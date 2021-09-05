Lando Norris on the fight against Perez: “This is a race, I was not going to simplify his life, as I did not want to collide” – Auto

McLaren pilot Lando Norris summed up the results of the Netherlands Grand Prix, sharing his opinion on the team’s performance, as well as talking about the fight with Sergio Perez at the end of the race, which ended in overtaking with contact between the two cars.

“We earned one point. Yes, better than nothing. I doubt we could have done more. At the end of the race, my pace was better than that of the Alpins, but cutting the gap to 2-3 seconds, you find yourself in a stream of dirty air behind your opponent and suddenly there is nothing more you can do. And to still come out ahead you need a significant speed advantage – which Sergio Perez had in front of us.

Cheko was on the software, I was on the hard, his car was much faster. So keeping him behind was too difficult. But be that as it may, we earned one point. It may not sound like much, but it really is the best we could do today.

I would say that a number of factors did not suit us on this route. For example, a few turns in their characteristics were not very suitable for our car – this has already happened in the past. It is clear that we will analyze everything and try to understand why we have such serious problems here. At the same time, I would not say that we have many reasons for concern. I think that in Monza we will be able to recoup and return to the best form.

As for the fight against Cheko – well, it’s racing. Tough racing. It is clear that I was not going to simplify his life, just as I did not want to face him and leave the race. But sometimes the fight is so tight. And I just try to never make life easier for my opponents – and it doesn’t matter who I am fighting with, Haas, Ferrari or Red Bull, – said Norris.

