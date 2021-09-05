Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Timothy Chalamet and other stars to star in new Netflix series

10/15/2020, 21:25, Miscellaneous

Subscribe to Telegram channel

Subscribe to Google News

The good news in 2020 can be counted on one finger, and here’s one: American streaming service Netflix has unveiled the full cast of a new self-produced comedy series. The film, titled Don’t Look Up, will be directed by Oscar-winner for the script for the film “Selling for the Short” and directed by Vlast with Christian Bale Adam McKay. On the Internet, the caste has already been called legendary, and critics are hiding in anticipation. There are reasons for this: the main roles will be played by Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio, and the secondary (although the language does not turn so to speak) – Meryl Streep, Timothy Chalamet, Jonah Hill, Matthew Perry, Ariana Grande, Cate Blanchett, Kid Cudi, Rob Morgan, Tomer Sisli and Himesh Patel.

According to Variety, Lawrence and DiCaprio will play two astronomers who suddenly learn about an asteroid rapidly approaching Earth and go on a press tour to warn as many people as possible about it. However, Netflix itself does not comment on the plot yet. Filming is expected to begin in November if the coronavirus situation does not worsen.

Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Timothy Chalamet and Ariana Grande

It is noteworthy that the news about the star caste coincided with the first day of the official work of the streaming service in Russia. Now all films and series can be watched with Russian subtitles or voice acting, the interface has also been completely translated into Russian, and a new one has appeared among the tabs – with domestic films, now there are about 100 of them. You can subscribe for 599, 799 and 999 rubles per month, depending on from the parameters of the tariff.