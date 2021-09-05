London hardfork took place on Ethereum blockchain – major changes await cryptocurrency

As expected, the London update was released on the Ethereum blockchain network, which will bring with it a number of important changes, including a revised mechanism for calculating commissions for transactions. Against the background of this news, the rate of the second most popular cryptocurrency in the world began to grow and at the time of this writing, about $ 2790 was given for one Ethereum.

The main change is the integration of a redesigned system for calculating transaction fees. The greatest enthusiasm of users is associated with this innovation, since the blockchain has long had problems with scaling and its extremely unpredictable transaction fees annoy even the biggest Ethereum fans. This problem has been exacerbated in recent months amid a surge in interest in non-financial tokens, which are usually built on the Ethereum blockchain, as well as explosive growth in the decentralized finance (DeFi) segment, which also uses the Ethereum blockchain.

The changes made should address many of these problems. The hard fork itself consists of five proposals for improving Ethereum, each of which makes its own adjustments to the blockchain. One of the most important is EIP-1559, which changes the mechanism for receiving rewards that miners receive for mining blocks, and provides for the burning of part of the reward.

The hard fork is also the next step towards the transition to the Ethereum 2.0 protocol, which will allow the blockchain to scale and increase the usability of interacting with it. The main difference between Ethereum 2.0 lies in the transition from the currently used Proof-of-Work system to the Proof-of-Stake system. This approach will make it possible to abandon the use of energy-intensive devices in the mining process, since the operability of the blockchain will be supported by cryptocurrency holders, who will be rewarded for this.

There are other important innovations as well. For example, proposal EIP-3554 is postponing the increase in Ethereum mining difficulty level to December 1, 2021. The increase in the complexity of mining several times is done in order to make it unprofitable for mining cryptocurrency and the miners received additional motivation to switch to the Proof-of-Stake system.