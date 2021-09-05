Max Verstappen: Nothing has been decided yet

Max Verstappen won the Dutch Grand Prix qualification, taking the tenth pole position in his career. Despite the advantage of the starting position, the pilot of Red Bull Racing prepares for an intense fight with Mercedes in the race. His team-mate Sergio Perez did not make it into the second session due to the fact that he did not have time to start the decisive attempt.

Max Verstappen (1st): “It’s great to win pole. I am even more pleased with the fact that I achieved this result at one of my home stages. The fans in the stands went crazy every time I crossed the finish line.

I liked piloting on this track even in the first training session, and in qualification with an empty tank it was generally unbelievable – I drove the second sector and banking of the last turn with the gas pedal to the floor! Zandvoort is an old school track, smooth and fast like Suzuka, where you can get a feel for the grip of a Formula 1 car. The lap is difficult, but I like these tracks.

Today the team did a good job, we took another step forward compared to Friday. The qualification was quite difficult because of the red flags – you saw that there is no room for mistakes – made the session even more exciting.

I got a good circle, although I wasted time in two places. At the exit of the third corner, I jumped two gears up due to the fact that I ran into bumps, and at the exit from the last corner, the DRS did not open. We need to understand the reasons, fortunately, the result was enough to win pole position.

On this track, it is important to start ahead as it is difficult to overtake. The start is of key importance, and in the race it is necessary to control the consumption of rubber and not to lose vigilance. I expect that the Mercedes drivers will be fast – today the breaks were minimal, so tomorrow it will not be as clear as it seems. “

Sergio Perez (16th): “I’m disappointed because the car was great in qualifying. We added in the course of the weekend and could take off with two cars from high positions, perhaps we would have occupied the entire first row. I did not expect such a result at all.

I just had no luck at the end of the session, when the opponents slowed down on the exit from the pit lane. As a result, I did not have time to start the second attempt – it took only one and a half seconds. In the evening, we will discuss what happened with the team in order to draw conclusions before the next stages.

I know that tomorrow it will be difficult to overtake, but on this track events can unfold unpredictably. I will try to minimize losses and earn points for the team. “