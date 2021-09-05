“Mazepin almost pushed me into the pit lane. Hopefully this will have repercussions, ”says Mick Schumacher – Auto

The Haas pilot Mick Schumacher criticized his team-mate Nikita Mazepin for being too aggressive in the first round of the Dutch Grand Prix.

Schumacher, who started in front of his team-mate, let him go ahead in the course of the circle, and at the finish line carried out a reverse attack and was close to regaining the position. However, Mazepin firmly slammed the wicket, shifting to the right, which led to light contact between the cars and damage to the front wing on Schumacher’s car.

“It is clear that the race could have been better. Unfortunately, at the beginning of the race I again had an unpleasant incident with my partner – which, as it seems to me, caused the breakdown of the front wing, after which I had to make an early pit stop.

Yes, this is understandable, blocking an opponent while defending a position is normal. But only up to certain boundaries. And in this case, the nose cone of my car has already climbed into the plane of the opponent’s car. So Mazepin’s maneuver was carried out with a delay, after which he almost pushed me into the pit lane.

And it seems to me that I am not the only rider with whom he did this today. So I’m sure a few people will want to look into this situation. And I hope it will have repercussions in the future. ”

Schumacher noted that such an aggressive defense on the part of Mazepin could have been provoked by Saturday’s events, when Mazepin was extremely dissatisfied with the actions of his partner in qualifying.

“Today we hardly talked, but he, apparently, has now clearly made it clear what he thinks about this and about this whole situation. Otherwise, he would not have reacted that way in the race. “

Schumacher also doubts that such aggressive actions can be justified by the fact that, due to the weak capabilities of the car, the Haas drivers this season can only fight with each other.

“Yes, but that doesn’t justify the fact that he pushed me into the wall and actually almost squeezed me into the pit in the literal sense of the word. It just seems to me that this is wrong. And again, we will probably discuss this with the team again, ”Schumacher said.

