McLaren was counting on a safety car

In the Netherlands, McLaren managed to score just one point for Lando Norris’ tenth place. Ferrari’s rivals scored 16 points and pushed the Woking team back to fourth in the Constructors’ Cup.

Lando Norris (10th): “In the battle with Sergio Perez, there was contact between us, and it seemed to me that the race was over for me, as the car was noticeably thrown up, and my foot even slipped off the gas pedal. Not the most pleasant moment, but I was not going to just give up the position.

At the turn, I could not look in the mirrors all the time, so I acted partly at random and hoped that Sergio understood: I was not going to just let him outside. He tried to squeeze through, I left him enough space, but otherwise we need to look at the footage from the cameras. I had already started overclocking and hoped to push back Sergio, but it was not in my plans to face him and risk getting a fine for it, I’m not that stupid.

It looks like our tires touched, and my car was noticeably thrown up. My foot slipped off the gas pedal, I even thought that the drive was interrupted, but then I was able to continue acceleration to the next turn and prayed only that the suspension would not be damaged. The moment turned out to be risky, we were racing side by side for some time, but I, perhaps, missed the position already at the moment when my foot slipped off the pedal.

The first stretch on Medium tires was insanely long for me. The departure of the safety car would be very helpful, we actually hoped that it would appear on the track more than once, but otherwise it was just a different strategy than those who started at Soft. On the open track, I had a good pace, and then with the Hard tires I gradually approached the Alpine. But this is all on a free track: as soon as you hit your opponent, it was almost impossible to do anything.

If I had started on Soft, I would have gone to the pit stop earlier and would have ended up behind a group of riders with no chance of overtaking. Therefore, we tried to act differently, I stayed on that set of Medium tires as long as possible and really hoped for a safety car, but he did not leave today. In these conditions, we did our best, I am generally satisfied with the tenth place ”.

Daniel Riccardo (11th): “I had to get nervous even before the start! As you know, we have two clutch control levers, right and left. And if you are right-handed, then, of course, you prefer to operate the lever on the right, but it was he who refused to work today! I was getting ready to leave for the warm-up lap, the car did not immediately move, and I thought that there was a problem with the gearbox. But then I pressed the lever on the left, the car drove off, and I was thinking how to start, as they say, with my left hand, and I realized that the start would not be the best. And so it happened, Russell passed me right away.

True, then I overtook him, and at the same time Antonio Giovinazzi – that is, I managed to win back the position on the first lap, although I was afraid of losing a few. Further in the course of the race, I tried to keep Sergio Perez behind, but he was much faster. Of course, at the time of the attack, I could force him to leave the track, but in general, overtaking was a matter of time, Sergio would have been in front anyway.

We tried to use the strategy to help Lando break into the top ten and earn points for the team with both cars, but this plan did not quite work. You need to analyze everything and understand what should be done better. And, of course, you need to practice using your left hand to control the clutch! In Monaco, I do so, because from the boxes we taxied not to the left, but to the right, but, obviously, we need to exercise more often! “