Messi’s bourofax published, in which he announced his departure from Barcelona

The Catalan edition of Mundo Deportivo has published the burofax that striker Lionel Messi sent to ex-Barcelona president Josep Bartomeu on 24 August 2020.

– In accordance with clause 3.1 of the contract, which was concluded on November 25, 2017, I declare my readiness to terminate the employment contract on August 30, 2020, says the first paragraph of Burofax.

In clause 3.1. of the contract says that the agreement is valid from July 1, 2017 to June 30, 2021. But there is a clause in it that a football player can leave for free at the end of the 2019/20 season if he declares this before June 10, 2020.

Although the document was sent to Barcelona on June 10, and on August 24, the Argentine’s lawyers apparently advised using the influence of the coronavirus pandemic, which provoked a three-month pause in the football calendar, in order to justify the delay in filing documents. In the letter, Messi points out that the season for Barcelona ended only on the night of August 14, and also adds that for the rest of the teams the formal end date was August 23 – the day of the Champions League final between Bayern Munich and PSG.

Recall that in the summer of 2021, Messi moved to PSG as a free agent.