Metallurg won their second win of the season, beating Barys away

Metallurg Magnitogorsk won the Kontinental Hockey League regular championship match over Kazakhstan’s Barys with a score of 2: 1 (0: 0, 0: 0, 2: 1). The meeting took place in Nur-Sultan at the Barys Arena stadium.

The score in the match in the 42nd minute was opened by the forward of “Barys” Jacob Lilja. The assistants were scored by Nikita Mikhailis and Curtis Valk. In the 46th minute, the Magnitogorsk forward equalized the score in a five-on-four situation Maxim Karpov… Linus Hultström and Nikita Korostelev acted as assistants.

The striker scored the winning goal in the penultimate minute of regular time Andrey Chibisov, he was assisted by Mikhail Panshin.

Metallurg won their second victory of the season, beating Avtomobilist in the first game (6: 2). This is the second defeat for Barys, in the starting meeting they lost to Salavat Yulaev (1: 5).

In the next match, Metallurg will play at home with Salavat Yulaev. The game will take place on Tuesday, September 7, beginning at 17:00 Moscow time. “Barys” on Wednesday, September 8, will meet at home with “Amur”. The starting whistle is at 16:30 Moscow time.