Mike James exiled to CSKA youth team

Mike James sees nothing shameful in his current position. The American does not want to make financial concessions to the army team.

The future of CSKA Moscow defender Mike James is still in limbo. Apparently, the player to this day has not been able to agree with the club on the terms of early termination of the contract. Mike sees nothing shameful in the actual lack of work, but now the star player is forced to while away the time in the second team of army men. There was practically no hope for his return to the main CSKA team.

In March, after a conflict with the head coach of CSKA Dimitris Itoudis, James with a scandal was suspended from the matches of the army. Later, he received permission from the club to play in the NBA and went to finish the season at the Brooklyn Nets. There he played 22 matches, but in the summer he did not receive an extension proposal. At the end of August, the defender, who became an unrestricted free agent in the NBA, was forced to return to the location of CSKA. Then the club said that negotiations to terminate the agreement with the player continue. At the same time, James was not allowed to work with the main team.





CSKA has an extra-class performer on its balance sheet. The issue needs to be resolved urgently

Later, CSKA decided to send James to play and train in a double. He entered the court in a friendly match between CSKA-2 and Samara, which ended in the defeat of the army team (52:62). Mike scored 5 points, 2 rebounds and 2 blocks.

VIDEO

Now the team is preparing to play in Superleague-1. It is possible that it is there that James will start the upcoming season, if he and CSKA do not manage to come to a consensus in time. Such is the paradoxical spread – from the NBA playoffs to the second Russian division in just a few months. Who would have thought of something like this about a year ago, when CSKA viewed James as the undisputed leader and renewed his contract for three years.

James, in turn, continues to do what he loves – to be active on Twitter. The player does not disclose any details in his social networks, but he willingly discusses the current situation with the audience.

“There is nothing shameful that I am still out of work. I heard that China is closed to foreign players this year. It’s difficult to get into the NBA, there are no empty seats. Many good people are on hold now. I’m one of them, ”James wrote yesterday.





Mike James arrived in Moscow. What will CSKA do?

Among other things, Mike left several controversial tweets the other day. In two posts where James quoted a song by a popular American singer Lauryn Hill, his subscribers saw a hidden message to CSKA.

“It’s funny how money makes a difference. Misunderstanding leads to complications. “

“It could be that simple, but you prefer to complicate things.”

If these publications are in fact addressed to CSKA Moscow, then it can be assumed that the parties have not made any progress in the negotiations. Money really does affect the situation. Neither James, who is “not ready to make discounts on their services,” nor CSKA, of course, want to lose $ 5 million. This is the amount that the American is entitled to for the remaining two years under the contract. It is still unclear what Muscovites will do. Apparently, there are no contenders for a player either in Europe or in the United States – so James would have rushed back to the NBA long ago. And the return to the main squad of the army is completely out of the question.





Top 10 most expensive contracts in Europe – there is no Swede, but there is still CSKA

James himself understands that the next two seasons may be the last in his career. Recently, the defender admitted that he intends to finish with basketball after the expiration of the current contract. There is not much time left, and Mike probably does not want to spend it in the Super League. But while he continues to receive a solid salary at CSKA, being the most expensive player on the team along with Nikolay Milutinov.

Mike is in no hurry. And it would be worth it. Yes, CSKA got into a difficult situation with James’s contract, but the player himself is not in the best position. His reputation at the end of his career is at stake. Will an American agree to be sent to the youth team, just to receive $ 5 million in full? The offseason is coming to an end, and there is still no solution to the problem with James. Will there be a denouement before the first official matches? Not a fact, but some shifts in James and his position in CSKA should finally happen in the very near future.