mobile Battlefield, early remake of Dead Space and MARVEL card heroes – Wylsacom

This is a fresh piece of news from the gaming industry of the past week. Also here you will find a couple of trailers and games coming out next week.

What happened?

Skin and bones

The developers of the Dead Space remake showed some new gameplay footage. They added a new system for dismembering necromorphs: now there is a layer of meat on the enemies, which must first be shot off in order to cut off the limbs, while military weapons can only shoot pieces of meat from the enemy. This is done to indicate the health of opponents and will force the player to change weapons more often, because some cannons cut better, and some knock down flesh. Even in the Dead Space remake, the main character will become more talkative, but fear not – Isaac will not comment on his every action. The plot still remains the same – the developers want to preserve the very atmosphere of loneliness and horror as much as possible. And of course, what a remake without graphics – a bunch of details have been added to the models and the environment and the lighting has been worked on. But remember that EA Motive is making the game from scratch, not using old models. But we will not hear the release date soon – Dead Space began to be made less than a year before the announcement.

Card Heroes

The first gameplay footage of a new game from XCOM developers – Marvel’s Midnight Suns – was shown. And Firaxis didn’t lie: it really doesn’t look like their past work. In Marvel’s Midnight Suns, you have to take control of three famous superheroes and your own – created at the beginning of the game. But you will have to fight the villains with the help of … cards. Yes, Marvel’s Midnight Suns is essentially a card game where the abilities of selected heroes drop randomly into your hand. With their help, you have to fight on the battlefield, which, by the way, is filled with interactive: enemies can be thrown from a height or blown up the “red barrel” standing next to them. New abilities of the heroes can be opened by communicating and setting up relationships with them at the base. Marvel’s Midnight Suns is due out in March 2022 on PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Switch.

Little things

They found the Battlefield Mobile page on Google Play and it turned out to be not a fake. Electronic Arts is really making a game, and its appearance is associated with early tests in certain regions – ours is not yet included there. The game will offer everything the same that, for example, Battlefield 4 had to offer, only in a mobile format: large-scale battles, vehicles and even destruction. Apparently, they will be allowed to play on well-known maps – the Grand Bazaar will be available in the Conquest mode in the test. According to the iOS version, there is still silence. And yes, this is a standalone game and will not be part of Battlefield 2042.

The pre-orders for Horizon Forbidden West opened and immediately caused discontent among the players. The prices are standard: 4999 rubles for PS4 and 5499 rubles for PS5. The game will even have two collectible physical editions: the usual one – with a small figure of Aloy and a large robot elephant, and the Regall edition – with the same robot elephant, but in battle armor, and also a replica of the visor from the game. And of course, they will additionally add all sorts of costumes, steelbooks, soundtracks and paper maps. But the problem turned out to be different – you will not be able to buy the version for PS4 and upgrade it to PS5, although SIE head Jim Ryan previously stated the opposite. Both versions of the game can only be obtained in the Deluxe edition for 6199 rubles. That is, according to Sony, even if you bought a new powerful PlayStation 5, you will have to pay extra for the same game that works a little better, solely due to more powerful hardware. Tax on nextgen, not otherwise.

[Дополнено] Sony has given up and all Horizon Forbidden West buyers on PS4 will get a PS5 version as well. But for future projects going to both platforms (like the next God of War), the $ 10 upgrade will become the company’s standard.

By the way, on September 9 at 23:00 Moscow time, Sony will hold a 40-minute presentation of its future games, don’t miss it!

CD Project mentioned in its recent financial report that it does not guarantee the release of nextgen versions of Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3 before the end of this year. The reason, apparently, were errors in the release of Cyberpunk 2077 and the company does not want to re-release something that is not fully completed. At the same time, almost a third of the company is working on the next-gen version of Cyberpunk 2077, which reduced operating profit by 21% compared to last year, and this is against the background of a 29% increase in revenue – now CD Project is spending a lot of money on fixing Cyberpunk 2077.

What was shown?

What to play?

September 7th

FIST: Forged in Shadow Torch (PC, PlayStation) is a dynamic fighting platformer about a hare with an additional robotic arm. Beautiful action game with a bunch of combinations of attacks and effects.

10 September

Life is Strange: True Colors (PC, PlayStation, Xbox) is a walking and dialogue simulator in a beautiful small American town. You play as Alex Chen, a girl who has the ability to see and manipulate other people’s feelings. With their help, you must solve the mystery of the mysterious death of your friend Gabe, who dies just a couple of days after your arrival in the city.

Lost in Random (PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch) is a fabulous action adventure in a world where everything depends on the roll of the dice. The coolest thing about this game is the visual style, similar to Tim Burton’s cartoons.

That's all, see you next week!