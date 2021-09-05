NBA legend: “In Russia, I hung out with Putin. Russian girls are hot as hell, the most beautiful in the world “- September 4, 2021

Former American basketball player and NBA legend Dennis Rodman told the incredible story of having fun with Russian President Vladimir Putin and hot Russian girls.

“I saw President Putin a couple of years ago in Russia. He’s just the coolest. We had a dozen Bentleys and we drove to clubs. One of them had about 30 Russian girls. Russian girls are hot as hell. Perhaps the most beautiful in the world. There was a girl – just 10 points in all respects. She knew English and said to me: “I would like to get to know you better, Dennis, but first I need to deal with Putin.” I’m not hinting at anything, but she said “we need to figure it out.” Maybe he was her patron?

I also hung out with Kim Jong-un, but with Putin before him. Kim did not complain about this, and did not discuss anyone at all. He just wanted to have fun. He needed to ride a jet ski, ski, he tries everything. In Singapore, for example, he just walked around and photographed everything, because he had never done it before.

Does Kim Jong Un drink? Of course he drinks! Kim drinks, Putin drinks. South Korean President Moon is also – although the people in the country hate him, ”Rodman said in an interview with Full Send Podcast.

