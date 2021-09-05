“Never compare me to Ronaldo. Never!”

Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku at a press conference before the match against the Czech Republic urged journalists not to compare him with Cristiano Ronaldo.

“When don’t compare me to Ronaldo. Never! Cristiano, in my opinion, is one of the three best players in the history of football. I will not put him in a specific place, but he is in the top three. What he has done in football is something exceptional.

I was lucky enough to play against Ronaldo in Italy, and now we will cross in England. For English football, his return is great, ”Lukaku said.

On Sunday, Romelu Lukaku is due to play his 100th match for the Belgian national team.