Nurmagomedov named the reasons for Ronaldo’s transition from Juventus to Manchester United :: Football :: RBC Sport

According to the athlete, the Portuguese said that he is bored in Italy and wants to go to the English championship. The fighter admitted that he also does not like Serie A

Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo moved from Juventus to Manchester United as he was bored in Italy. Former UFC champion Russian Khabib Nurmagomedov told about this to Sport 24.

“I don’t want to disclose personal messages … He said that he was bored in Italy and that he wanted to go to England. Well, I am also not a fan of Italian football, and I may not switch English. Any team there can give a spectacle, ”Nurmagomedov said.

On September 2, Nurmagomedov said that a month ago he knew that Ronaldo would move to Manchester United. “A month ago he told me that he would move to Manchester. I think that Manchester suits him more than Juventus, ”Nurmagomedov said.

The Russian met Ronaldo after the Real Madrid match in 2018. The Portuguese presented the fighter with his T-shirt, and Nurmagomedov – the hat in which he went to fights. After that, he said that he continues to communicate with the football player on Instagram. In particular, Ronaldo congratulated the Russian on his victory after the fight against Gatji.

On August 31, it became known that Manchester United had signed a contract with Ronaldo. The agreement with the striker is for two years, with the possibility of extension for another season.

For this transfer, the English club will pay Juventus € 15 million over five years. In addition, the agreement provides for bonuses, the Italian team will receive € 8 million when Ronaldo achieves certain results.