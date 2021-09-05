Nurmagomedov preferred Pozner to Dudyu :: Single combats :: RBC Sport

According to the ex-athlete, Dud wanted to interview him before the fight against McGregor. At the same time, Nurmagomedov himself would like to give an interview to Pozner, but so far he has not received any offers.

Former UFC champion Russian Khabib Nurmagomedov received an interview offer from Yuri Dud. He told about this to the Sport24 portal.

Despite the offer, the interview did not take place, as the fighter was preparing for a duel against the Irishman Conor McGregor. “In fact, there was no refusal. There was simply not enough time, preparations were underway. It seems Conor was offered. I didn’t give out interviews then, as now, I tried not to be emotionally diffused. The interviews are taking away energy, but at that moment I did not want to waste it, ”Nurmagomedov said.

He also noted that Dud is not his format. “He has more hype,” added the fighter.

At the same time, Nurmagomedov said that Vladimir Pozner is his favorite journalist. “I watch a lot of his conversations with serious people, and these are always serious people, aged, accomplished personalities. I’m interested. The way he asks questions: he tries to break psychologically, I can feel it. Posner also knows history well. It would be interesting for me to talk to him, ”he said.

According to Nurmagomedov, he did not receive any offers from Pozner, but he would gladly agree.

Vladimir Pozner’s interviews are aired on Channel One, and Yuri Dud publishes an interview on his YouTube channel Vdud. At the end of the interview, Posner asks the guests a question: “When you are before God, what will you tell him?” Dud asks the guests a question: “When you are in front of Putin, what will you tell him?”

The fight between Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor took place in October 2018. For a Russian, this was the first defense of the UFC championship belt. After defeating the Irishman, Nurmagomedov made two more successful title defenses, after which he ended his career.