“Of course, Kostya will receive more at Loko than at CSKA. But we left because of the springboard, the prospects, ”says Father Maradishvili – Football

Koba Maradishvili, the father of Lokomotiv midfielder Konstantin Maradishvili, spoke about his son’s departure from CSKA.

– They wrote that Kostya’s salary at Loko will be four times higher than at CSKA. Truth?

– I have never been interested in the financial side. I am only interested in how he plays football, what he does, where he sleeps and what he eats. And money is his money. Not mine. I don’t count other people’s money.

So that no one thinks that I earned something on Kostya’s transfer, I will say right away – I generally refused the money that should have gone to me during Kostya’s transfer. I did it for the development and success of my son.

– That is, the financial issue was not the key one?

– No. But everyone understands everything, and I don’t want to make excuses and refute something. Yes, of course, Kostya will receive more at Lokomotiv than at CSKA. But it’s not about the amounts due to which you can get up and leave the club.

We did it because of the springboard, because of the development perspective. I think Loko, if they don’t interfere with Rangnik, will show good results not only in Russia, but also in Europe in 2-3 years.

– Loko now has a lot of players in the center of the field – Barinov, Magkeev, Kulikov, Beka-Beka. No excitement about the competition?

– When Kostya came from the CSKA youth team to the base, people like Akinfeev, Dzagoev, Vlasic were training next to him. If it were not for these players next to him, Kostya would not have achieved success.

If Loko has players smarter, stronger, more professional than Kostya, this is only a plus for him. He will only get better, – said Maradishvili Sr.