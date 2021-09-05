“Only Murders in the Building”: an excellent detective comedy with Steve Martin and Selena Gomez

Stanislav Zelvensky recommends a fresh detective series in which Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez unravel a crime within a single apartment complex.

What could be more interesting, more terrifying, more comical for a resident of such a metropolis as New York than real estate in the center? On this foundation, of course, many outstanding works have been built, from Rosemary’s Baby to Friends. Nearly all of Hulu’s new TV series Murders in the Same Building takes place in Manhattan in an opulent Neo-Renaissance courtyard palace called Arconia, the creative pseudonym for the true Belnord apartment complex, which sits alongside the iconic Dakota (Bramford “In” Rosemary’s Baby “). The first question that arises from the viewer is how can these people afford such housing , and here (unlike “Friends”, and “Child”) everything is fair: at least two of the three main characters really can’t. Steve Martin plays Charles-Hayden Savage, an actor who starred in the popular detective television series thirty years ago. Martin Short as Oliver Putnam, also a long-time out of work Broadway director, who is about to be evicted due to unpaid bills. Finally, the heroine of Selena Gomez’s name is Mabel, and this is a young woman about whom little is clear: she seems to be living in her rich aunt’s apartment while renovations are taking place there.

Despite the fact that we are talking about the neighbors, they do not know each other until they are united by a murder: a fire alarm is triggered in the building, and the police find the body of Tim Kono, a young financier of Japanese descent. Death is very similar to suicide, but Charles, Oliver and Mabel do not believe it; all three turn out to be true crime fans and decide to solve the crime, while leading a podcast about it … The intruder (if he exists) is apparently the same inhabitant of “Arkonia” as they are. In other words, this is something in the spirit of the TV series “Kill the Boredom” or “Murder Mystery in Manhattan” by Woody Allen – or, if you prefer, a frivolous version of “Backyard Window”. “Murders” consists of ten half-hour episodes: three were thrown out at once, and now they will be released, unfortunately, once a week. One of the showrunners is Steve Martin himself, for whom this is the first major role in a television series. They have been friends with Short for a hundred years and have starred together in Three Comrades and Father of the Bride. And Gomez, apparently, loves to work with veterans: the last time she appeared in “Rainy Day in New York” by the same Woody Allen.

The chemistry inside this triangle (apartments 76, 71, 29) is uncomplicated and, in essence, predictable, but works flawlessly. The sparkling Short is the soloist, Martin plays an introvert in contrast, the unflappable Gomez’s natural distance and sarcasm are fueled by her gender and age. All three are lonely for various reasons – but now they are not. And all three have their own secrets, which, obviously, will gradually be revealed in parallel with the investigation: we know that everyone (and Mabel in particular) is hiding important information from their partners. Charles, without warning, switches to and from his TV detective. Oliver steals food and sees life as a Broadway show. Mabel shares some interesting flashbacks with us. Authors sometimes include animation and various visual tricks. Uncomplicated humor in the spirit of the golden years of Martin and Short is less than you expect (but it is), drama – a little more (but not too much). The detective promises to do without giveaways. Already flashed with the bassoon Amy Ryan, who will have a big role, in the background walks, for example, Nathan Lane, who plays Oliver’s gastronomic sponsor. Sting rode in the elevator with the heroes , living, according to the script, in the same house and at the end of the third episode was declared almost the main suspect. “Murders” rarely cause laughter, but it is more difficult to get rid of a blissful smile here than from an unpleasant neighbor.