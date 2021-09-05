Paddy Pimblett knocks out Luigi Vendramini in the first round, video

At these minutes in Las Vegas (Nevada, USA) the UFC Vegas 36 mixed martial arts tournament is taking place. The card show is clearly not replete with big names. But one really expected event was on the way. And, paradoxically, they expected him not from the main fight of the evening, but from the first fight of the main card. The fact is that the league debutant, the ex-champion of the British promotion Cage Warriors took part in it. Paddy Pimblett… His rival was Luigi Vendramini…





Gorilla vs. Former Cheerleader. How do you like this fight in the UFC?

Why was Pimblett so interested? Yes, all because the Liverpool troublemaker not only knows how to fight well, but has almost perfectly mastered the art of thrash-current, which is so necessary for his own promotion in the fan environment.

Back in the days when Paddy lit up in the British promotion, he managed to quarrel with a number of UFC fighters. In particular, Georgian athletes fell under the distribution Guram Kutateladze and Elijah Topuria… It got to the point that Pimblett insulted the entire people of Georgia and was forced to apologize.

Well, literally a couple of weeks before his debut in the American League, Paddy again blew up the information space, so much so that everyone started talking about him. Pimblett, choosing the greatest fighter in MMA history, named John Jones… But this is not the problem: when he talked about great athletes, he criticized Khabib Nurmagomedova… This, of course, did not escape the attention of the army of fans of the Eagle. So very soon, Pimblett began to complain about receiving threats from Nurmagomedov’s fans.

In general, this whole area of ​​scandalousness gave interest to Paddy. In addition, vivid parallels with Conor McGregor were read. Not only was Pimblett a star in the same league that the Irishman ruled at the dawn of his career, but two extravagant athletes exchanged messages on Twitter, which also helped in the first place, it was Paddy who hyped.

So the attention to the person of the Liverpudlian was understandable. A couple of days before the fight, Pimblett was already concentrating on the performance and promised that Vendramini would not last five minutes in the cage.

But when Bruce Buffer reading the service records of the fighters already in the cage, it seemed that panic swept over Pimblett, his gaze was too excited. And in the first minutes of the fight, it was thought that the boy really burned out. He began to pass attack after attack from Vendramini. The heaviest side flew right on target, and all the talker from Liverpool could be praised for was just a strong jaw. It got to the point that the Brazilian at some point even tried to throw a guillotine and strangle the Jiu-Jitsu black belt holder. It seemed that the debut had failed.

But this impression turned out to be deceiving. By the end of the five-minute period, the Brazilian got hooked, and Paddy, on the contrary, recovered. The Briton went on the offensive. It all started with a multi-hit combination, during which Vendramini missed a hook and an uppercut. After that, Pimblett did not let go of the stunned opponent. The Brazilian retreated virtually in a straight line and picked up many more clean blows. As a result, the referee stopped the one-sided beating and recorded the victory of Pimblett by technical knockout.

Thus, the UFC debutant kept his word. Vendramini did not last even one round in the cage with him. After such a crazy victory, Paddy’s joy knew no bounds. He grimaced, danced, showed everyone his tongue.

The video is available on the UFC Instagram page. Video rights reserved by UFC.

Quite frankly, this behavior is annoying to many, and to many admires. UFC fans also write about this.

“Paddy talks a lot, but he is responsible for his words,” one of the UFC subscribers wrote on Instagram under the video with the outrageous Briton.

“He just won, but he was already disliked,” – supported the other netizen.

“Many are so furious that he won. I like it, ”said another fan.

Well, it remains to state that a guy with the potential of a real star has appeared in the UFC. He already has an army of loyal fans and an army of haters. Already now he makes the fans of Khabib Nurmagomedov angry, and yes, already now, like McGregor once, Pimblett is knocking out opponents in the first round. Tell me, why not Conor 2.0? We are waiting for new battles and new scandals from Pimblett. You won’t be bored with this guy.