Pathfinder: Wrath of Righteous- Russian Class A RPG, Short preview of large-scale RPG before big review

First of all, I would like to immediately apologize to users for the delay in the full review, but unfortunately, the old saves were deleted after updating the game to the review version, and therefore the game has to be played again to see the fifth and sixth acts and the ending, respectively. Along with the final build, a lot of additional content was added to the game, and, accordingly, what was relevant for earlier versions of the game is no longer always relevant. Therefore, I will present you with a condensed and concise version of the preview of Pathfinder: Wrath of Righteous, where I will go over the key points of the game, and then, in a full and voluminous review, I will detail the details.

But enough of the lyrics, let’s get to the point. Pathfinder: Wrath of Righteous is an indirect sequel to the rather entertaining role-playing game Pathfinder: Kingmaker from the domestic development studio Owlcat Games. This RPG is a large-scale party role-playing game based on the adapted rules of the Pathfinder board system, where the events take place in the fictional world of Golarion. In the second part, players will lead the Fifth Crusade of the light warriors of the Kingdom of Mendev and carry out a daring raid into the depths of the World Plague and close the local portal that connects the world of demons and the material.

As for the game, from what is most noticeable, it is possible to note the improved graphics, the game uses the engine of the first part, but with significant changes in the direction of improvement. The character models have become more detailed, and the backdrops have become more varied and juicier. The class roster has been significantly expanded, adding additional classes and archetypes from supplementary appendices to the main rulebook. I will touch on the classes in more detail in a separate article, which is preparing for release. The work will be voluminous, so I had to take it out in a separate work. With regards to the balance – it, of course, is in a certain form, but for the first playthrough of the game, I would not highly recommend setting the difficulty higher than normal.

In terms of content, many new side quests have been added to the game compared to the beta, for example, the third act has been significantly expanded compared to the beta, new points of interest have been added, the system for recruiting troops and their growth has been redesigned. In addition, new tasks have appeared, the interface for building and accumulating resources has been redesigned. It has become more difficult, but overall the experience is more favorable, but the system needs to be balanced. A separate problem in the first part of the game were numerous bugs. As for the second part, the number of bugs is several times less, and the existing ones are quickly fixed. So, over the past three days, the number of updates with fixes has reached a volume of about 30 Gigabytes. Of the shortcomings of the current review version, I have met so far only one bug in the form of an error in activating the story dialogue, which was fixed by an update that was released the next day. I am currently in the second half of the third act and while no other bugs have been found, apparently, the lessons of the first part went for the future and a lot of time was devoted to testing the game.

In terms of optimization, the work of the developers can be assessed as good. Compared to alpha and beta, the game is much prettier in terms of effects and frames per second, is great with widescreen monitors and pleases with faster downloads compared to Kingmaker. The musical accompaniment has improved significantly, the tracks recorded by the symphony orchestra perfectly emphasize the atmosphere, and the playing in its mass has somewhat lost its brightness and became darker. So far, there are no complaints about the plot part, but to fully appreciate it, you need to go through the game to the end and see the last two acts. I will not deal with spoilers, additional tasks are pleasant and not annoying.

Companions still do not go into their pockets for words, and besides, in the release version, they now comment on all your actions and choices with might and main, and non-player characters also sin with this. In a word, all elections now have sometimes very long-lasting consequences, and therefore it is worthwhile to approach this part of the game more carefully. Those who are worried about timers, in the second part I did not really notice them, there are certainly options for events that differ depending on how soon you visited this or that location, but just ultra tight timings, where if you did not have time – got the end of the game until seen. So I would rather assume that there are timers, but the timing is more lenient, and there is no need to engage in an outright arms race. In addition, teleports will be of great help in moving around the map, which allow you to teleport a squad and troops throughout the map using teleportation circles that can be built in Dresen and the surrounding forts.

The game has so far made a very positive impression and even exceeded expectations. A pleasant difference from the recently released King’s Bounty II, apparently, not all is lost for domestic role-playing games. The final verdict will be given in a large review, but until next time and play good games.