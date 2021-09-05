Pautova finished second in the marathon at the Paralympics in Tokyo

The last athletics competition at the Paralympics has ended, which means you can …

The last athletics competition at the Paralympics has ended, which means that the results for the Russian national team can be summed up…

Russian athletes won 38 medals – 12 gold, 13 silver and 13 bronze awards. This is the second result after China (27-13-11). The third place is taken by the USA (10-17-14).

All Russian medals in athletics at the Paralympics in Tokyo:

Gold – Dmitry Safronov (running 100 m and 200 m), Anton Prokhorov (running 100 m), Anton Kulyatin, Alexander Yaremchuk (both – running 1500 m), Andrey Vdovin (running 400 m), Musa Taymazov (throwing club), Evgeny Torsunov (long jump), Vladimir Sviridov, Albert Khinchagov, Denis Gnezdilov, Galina Lipatnikova (all – shot put).

Silver – Andrey Vdovin (100 m and 200 m), Alexander Rabotnitsky (1500 m), Evgeny Shvetsov (400 m), Alexey Kuznetsov (javelin throw), Alexey Churkin, Nikita Prokhorov (both shot put) , Elena Ivanova (100 m run), Margarita Goncharova (400 m run and long jump), Alexandra Ruchkina, Alexandra Moguchaya (both long jump), Elena Pautova (marathon).

Bronze – Roman Tarasov (100 meters), Artem Kalashyan (100 and 200 meters), Fedor Rudakov (1,500 meters), Chermen Kobesov, Vitaly Gritsenko, Anastasia Solovieva (all 400 meters), Alexander Kostin (running 5000 m), Nikita Kotukov, Anna Sapozhnikova (both – long jump), Anna Kulinich-Sorokina (running 200 m), Elena Gorlova (throwing the club), Evgenia Galaktionova (shot put).