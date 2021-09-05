Petrakov after the match between the Ukrainian national team and France thanked Shevchenko’s coaching staff

Head coach of the Ukrainian national team Alexander Petrakov spoke about a draw in the match with France (1: 1) in the selection of the World Cup-2022.

“I want to thank the guys for this game and this draw. We still have chances. We’re in the game. After the match with Kazakhstan, we held a meeting with the players. We talked. I told Karavaev not to worry. He played so much for the national team. We need to move on. There was a series of mistakes. Zabarny lost the fight on the second floor, and Karavaev slipped through. I was very worried, but experienced guys accepted me. Yarmolenko and Pyatov helped me. I am sincerely grateful to them. I also want to thank Shevchenko’s coaching staff and the Italians for what they have done in five years. Leaving the group is my dream. It won’t be interesting if I don’t get to the World Cup in Qatar. I’m talking about this to the guys, ”the UEFA official website quotes Petrakov as saying.

France tops the Group D standings with 9 points. The national team of Ukraine (5) is in third place. The Ukrainian team drew in all qualifying matches.

We will remind, Shevchenko left the national team of Ukraine after the match of Euro 2022.