Radeon RX 6600 spotted on sale with a price of about $ 670 / News / Overclockers.ua

Australian retailers did not wait for the official announcement of the Radeon RX 6600 video card and disclosed in advance the estimated cost of the new 3D accelerator. We are talking about the model Gigabyte Radeon RX 6600 Eagle (GV-R66EAGLE-8GD), which was devoted to a separate article. According to the published information, in the homeland of the kangaroo it will be available for about $ 670.

If we compare it with the cost of the Radeon RX 6600 XT, then, for example, for the ASUS ROG Strix model in the same store, you will have to pay about $ 190 relative to the aforementioned Radeon RX 6600. In other words, today the AMD Navi 23 graphics accelerator in retail will cost about two times more expensive than the price declared by the manufacturer. We add that in the case of the Radeon RX 6600, the recommended cost should be $ 300-330.



Cit is quoted in Australian dollars

The Radeon RX 6600 is based on a stripped-down 7nm Navi 23 crystal, configured with 1,792 stream processors, a 32MB Infinity Cache buffer and a 128-bit memory bus. The video card is equipped with 8 gigabytes of GDDR6 with a bandwidth of 256 GB / s. The official debut of the novelty will take place at the end of this or the beginning of next month.

