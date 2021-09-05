Recent update for Ghost of Tsushima adds unique animations for foxes

©

Ghost of Tsushima quietly released its cutest update – now the foxes have become even more delightful to the players. It’s been over a year since Ghost of Tsushima players made their most rewarding milestone of stroking over 10 million game foxes. Now we have 10 million more reasons to pet these little rogues, because every time you pet them, they will perform a little happy dance and tap their paws as you approach them.

According to Twitter account Can You Pet The Dog ?, the foxes have become even cuter in the new Ghost of Tsushima update. They not only start tapping their paws when you approach them to stroke them, but they also become so warm to the players that they are allowed to stroke them on the belly.

These subtle but pleasant updates are part of the massive Ghost of Tsushima Iki Island expansion that came along with the director’s recent cut. The new version includes a beautiful new area to explore, new story missions, and PS5-exclusive enhancements including full lip sync, 4K resolution, improved loading times, support for haptic feedback, adaptive triggers and 3D audio. But what better way than returning to Jin Sakai’s place and stroking even more adorable foxes?