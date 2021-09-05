Released the trailer for the superhero blockbuster with Angelina Jolie “The Eternals” – Gazeta.Ru

The first trailer of the blockbuster “The Eternals”, starring Angelina Jolie, Keith Harrington, Salma Hayek and Richard Madden, has appeared on the network. Video clip published on your Marvel Film Studio YouTube account.

The trailer is about representatives of an immortal alien race with superpowers who call themselves the Eternals. They secretly protect humanity from dangers and threats, but the emergence of a new enemy forces them to reveal themselves to people.

The premiere of “The Eternals” in Russia will take place on November 4, 2021.

Earlier it was reported that Angelina Jolie took part in a photo session with a swarm of bees. This action of the artist was dedicated to the problem of the disappearance of insects. According to the organizers of the shooting, everything went well and no one was hurt from the bites.

The special material noted that in recent decades, the bee population began to decline rapidly. The authors believe that this circumstance can threaten people with hunger.