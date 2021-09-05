review on the horror film Zemeckis with Anne Hathaway – UNIAN

According to the plot of the picture, a kind grandmother, in an attempt to save her grandson from evil sorcerers, goes to a luxury hotel, where they expect to find a safe haven. However, ironically, it is there that the meeting of these same witches takes place, and the main character falls straight into their clutches.

Anne Hathaway plays the Supreme Witch / still from the film

On the eve of Halloween, viewers go to cinemas to tickle their nerves with films about witches, werewolves and other evil spirits in accordance with the atmosphere of the holiday. This time the role of the “main horror film” of the season is to be played by the Oscar-winning Robert Zemeckis film “The Witches”.

It would seem that it is difficult to come up with a more suitable plot for the holiday, and the film is doomed to success, but as the saying goes, “not everything has become, like a fortune-teller.” And the Witches did not manage to jump above the bar of the Halloween movie on duty.

The first half hour of the picture turned out to be prolonged, but the viewer still patiently peers at the screen in the hope that now, finally, the witch’s sabbath with flights, chases, transformations and everything that we expect to see in such tales will begin. Unfortunately, this never happens. The only witch who takes an active part in the action is the heroine Anne Hathaway. All other witches in terms of significance for the plot are approximately at the level of the chair.

Movie poster

And in general, the plot of the film turned out to be unfinished. The motivation of the characters is not always clear, which creates a sense of the artificiality of what is happening. Logical holes are also present here. For example, the Main Witch easily destroys furniture and incinerates with a glance, but in order to get into a locked room, she definitely needs to take a spare key from the porter.

But to give it credit, the film has one undeniable decoration, and that is the main antagonist of the film – The High Witch, played by Anne Hathaway. It’s a pleasure to watch the actress’ facial expressions in the film. A slight curl of lips, a flashing light in your eyes – and now you are already squeezing into a chair with the feeling that the main embodiment of evil on earth hates and despises you. Despite the fact that we are used to seeing the actress mainly in positive images, the role of an evil monster with sores on her head and a mouth cut to her ears was a success.

Stanley Tucci plays the role of the hotel manager / still from the film

The “Servant” star Octavia Spencer and Stanley Tucci, for whom the role of a helpful helper is already familiar and very organic, also draw out the picture with their play.

In general, “The Witches” are at least cope with their role as a movie for Halloween, and if you do not expect too much from the picture, and also love Anne Hathaway, then you can go to the cinema for your portion of magic and mysticism.

The film will be released in the Ukrainian box office on October 29.