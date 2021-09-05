Russian athlete Pautova wins Paralympics silver | Sport

Russian Elena Pautova took second place in the marathon at the Paralympic Games in Tokyo.

The Russian athlete covered the distance in 3 hours 4 minutes 16 seconds.

On the first line with the result of 3 hours 50 seconds is Misato Michisita from Japan. The bronze medal was won by the representative of South Africa Luzanne Coetzee. Her result was 3 hours 11 minutes 13 seconds.

Note that the competition was held among athletes with visual impairments.

Elena Pautova, 35, is a two-time Paralympic champion. She also won three bronze medals as part of the Paralympics. In addition, Pautova has three gold, two silver and two bronze medals at the World Championships.

The team of the Paralympic Committee of the Russian Federation is in third place in the medal standings. Currently, Russian athletes have 36 gold, 33 silver and 49 bronze medals. The PRC national team is in the first place, the team from Great Britain is the second.

The Paralympic Games in the Japanese capital will end on Sunday 5 September. The day before, most of the Russian Paralympians returned from Tokyo and were greeted with a standing ovation at the Sheremetyevo airport. Details – in the material AiF.ru.