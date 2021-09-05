Russian figure skaters Kaganovskaya and Angelopol were fined at the junior Grand Prix stage in Kosice – what happened?

Russian figure skaters brilliantly debuted in the junior Grand Prix series this season. At the stage in Koschitsa, the Russian national team won three victories out of four, and in ice dancing, the first place escaped our duet only because of the ambiguous and, as it seemed to many, strange decision of the judges.

Vasilisa Kaganovskaya and Valery Angelopol both programs skated flawlessly, but lost to the Canadians due to a strange penalty.

So were the stunning Russian dancers cheated by the judges?

The fine deprived the Russians of a well-deserved victory

For a long time, not a single Russian dance duet received so many advances and enthusiasm as Vasilisa Kaganovskaya and Valery Angelopol. The wards of the two-time world champion Angelica Krylova drew attention to themselves last season, and in this their skating became even easier and more inspired. After the rhythm dance at the junior Grand Prix stage in Kosice, young Russians not only took the lead, but also left a strong feeling of complete superiority over their rivals.

It seemed that they could only lose with some ridiculous force majeure, and, unfortunately, that is exactly what happened. On the second day of the competition, talented and ambitious skaters presented a bright and complex program to the composition Thomas Spencer-Wortley “Ave Maria”. Kaganovskaya and Angelopol fascinated the audience from the first seconds with their surprisingly gentle and soulful skating. Imagine the bewilderment when the judges fined each of the skaters by one point and lowered the level of the choreographic track. Everyone who watched the rental of our dancers saw that they did not have anything less than a gross mistake, even the slightest mistake. And, nevertheless, they missed about five points and skipped ahead of a couple from Canada. A very strange penalty led to defeat.

Kaganovskaya and Angelopole were punished fairly?

The decision of the technical team immediately became the subject of heated debate. It seemed that the Russians, who performed flawlessly in the free dance, were openly condemned. According to the arbiters, Vasilisa and Valery fell on one of the elements, although, of course, none of them fell. For a mistake, the judges took the moment when Kaganovskaya and Angelopol rolled on their knees on the ice during the performance of the choreographic track.

Unfortunately, the strange and rare verdict of the arbitrators still had reasons. According to the rules of the International Skating Union, a fall is considered to be the loss of balance in athletes, as a result of which most of the body weight is on the ice. Also, at this moment, it is forbidden to lean on any part of the body, including the hands and knees. True, specifically for ice dancing, there are additional requirements that skaters must comply with.

“Touching the ice with the hand (s) is not allowed, with the exception of two elements: a characteristic choreographic path and a choreographic sliding movement. Standing or sliding on two knees or sitting on the ice is not permitted, except for a choreographic sliding movement; it will be seen by the technical team as a fall, ”reads the ISU code of practice.

In Russia, Kaganovskaya and Angelopole were not fined for breaking the rules

No matter how offensive it is for the guys, such a ridiculous defeat in Kosice is not the end of the world. Kaganovskaya and Angelopole still have chances to qualify for the series finals, and their skating allows them to predict a truly bright future. Now it is much more important to understand why the skaters of the Russian junior national team go on the ice of a major international tournament with a deliberately prohibited element.

Interestingly, in the program, the skaters were on their knees twice, but they were fined for this only once. The fact is that at the end of the free dance, Vasilisa and Valera just declared a sliding movement, during which a similar position is allowed. It is impossible to repeat it at the box office – it is an additional choreographic element, while a step sequence is required in an arbitrary dance.

Another curious fact – at the Russian starts, the movement of Kaganovskaya and Angelopole was not counted as a mistake. At the Moscow championship, where the athletes took first place, the judges had no comments on their performance. At the test skates in Novogorsk, Russian specialists also did not notice any violations. The question immediately arises: how could this have happened?

The main questions are for coaches and directors

One can only guess why the athletes of one of the strongest dance groups in Russia made such a gross mistake. Least of all I want to scold the mentors who prepared such a cool pair, but it seems that the coaches are still to blame for the curious defeat of our leaders. Krylova’s headquarters consists of world figure skating stars. Angelica Alekseevna has been coaching in America for many years and should be excellent at navigating the rules. Her colleagues Oleg Ovsyannikov and Maxim Stavisky are also devoted to the intricacies of this discipline. For example, Maxim is engaged in correcting the choreographic pattern of the programs.

“Angelica Alekseevna puts it, and Maxim Stavisky edits. Anzhelika Alekseevna makes a “corset”, and Maxim, as a choreographer, every time tries to add something from himself and suggests something like that. Anzhelika Alekseevna sets as it should, according to the rules, at the same time she understands that at the moment we can skate, and Maxim – how he feels, ”Angelopol told about the process of creating programs.

No one argues that the rules of figure skating are now replete with nuances, especially in ice dancing, where all the subtleties are unknown even to the athletes themselves. And yet I really want the titanic work of skaters and coaches not to be nullified by someone’s inattention.

We can only hope that by the next start all the shortcomings in the program will be corrected, and Kaganovskaya and Angelopol will rightfully take their place at the top of the podium.