Schedule of the 6th day of the US Open: Karatsev, Djokovic, Zverev, Gracheva – Pavlyuchenkova

Aslan Karatsev will try to keep Daniil Medvedev company in the fourth round, Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev – not to arrange a starfall in the first half of the grid. Also, tennis fans will find a Russian derby featuring Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Varvara Gracheva.

Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android to watch the US Open! Everyone needs it

Arthur Ashe arena

US Open Harris – Shapovalov – US Open 23 MINUTES AGO

Petra Kvitova (Czech Republic, 10) – Maria Sakkari (Greece, 17) – beginning at 19:00 Moscow time

Novak Djokovic (Serbia, 1) – Kei Nishikori (Japan) – not earlier than 20:30 Moscow time

Ashley Barty (Australia, 1) – Shelby Rogers (USA) – beginning at 02:00 Moscow time

Alexander Zverev (Germany, 3) – Jack Sock (USA)

Novak Djokovic Photo: Getty Images

Louis Armstrong Arena

Greet Minnen (Belgium) – Bianca Andreescu (Canada, 6) – beginning at 18:00 Moscow time

Belinda Benchich (Switzerland, 11) – Jessica Pegula (USA, 23) – not earlier than 19:30 Moscow time

Gael Monfils (France, 17) – Yannick Sinner (Italy, 13)

Lloyd Harris (South Africa) – Denis Shapovalov (Canada, 7) – beginning at 02:00 Moscow time

Varvara Gracheva (Russia) – Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (Russia, 14)

Grandstand

Ilya Ivashko (Belarus) – Matteo Berrettini (Italy, 6) – beginning at 18:00 Moscow time

Annette Kontaveit (Estonia, 28) – Iga Sventek (Poland, 7)

Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic, 4) – Isla Tomljanovic (Australia) – not earlier than 22:00 Moscow time

Nikoloz Basilashvili (Georgia) – Reilly Opelka (USA, 22) – not earlier than 00:00 Moscow time

Matteo Berrettini, Italy, Wimbledon Photo: Getty Images

Court number 17

Andreas Seppi (Italy) – Oscar Otte (Germany) – beginning at 19:00 Moscow time

Sara Sorribes Tormo (Spain) – Emma Radukanu (Great Britain)

Aslan Karatsev (Russia, 21) – Jason Brooksby (USA)

US Open Men’s Mesh

US Open Women’s Mesh

US Open Rogers – Barty – US Open 2 HOURS AGO