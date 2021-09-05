Schumacher: Mazepin not only pushed me into the wall

Nikita Mazepin did not finish in Zandvoort due to hydraulic problems. Mick Schumacher finished 18th and criticized his team-mate for tough defense on the main straight at the end of the first lap.

Mick Schumacher (18th): “Difficult day. I’m sure things could have turned out better. Unfortunately, at the very beginning, I again had an incident with a partner, which, as I understand it, led to damage to the front wing. Had to make the first pit stop early to replace the nose cone.

He pushed me towards the wall separating the track and the pit lane. As far as I know, I’m not the only rider with whom he did this today. I think some people should pay attention to this, so that in the future it does not lead to more serious consequences.

I do not understand the reasons why he did this. I do not think that we will discuss this moment with him, but I do not see a problem in this. We have reached the point where we begin to aggressively defend against a partner. Since we are not fighting for some high positions, I do not think this approach is correct. “

Nikita Mazepin (exit): “I am upset that I had to get off. My job is to fly the car, and for the last two weekends I have not been able to drive a sufficient distance. Fortunately, I don’t feel guilty about the gathering, so I can quickly forget about it.

I had a good race, had a great first lap and tried to get the best with the car we have at our disposal. Unfortunately, there were problems with the hydraulics. We reduced the engine power, which allowed Robert Kubica to overtake me, and then for safety reasons we had to get off.

The track in Zandvoort helps outsiders like us, who have a slow car. Due to the fact that it is narrow and the straight lines are not so long, there is an opportunity to defend. The only thing is, you become an easy target in the first corner.

I did everything I could. I wanted to bring the team the best possible result, but today I failed to do so. “

Gunther Steiner, team leader: “It’s a pity that Nikita had to get off because of problems with hydraulics. I think that both of our cars looked decent in the race. Yes, at the very beginning there was contact between them, but we will discuss this incident later. My task is to solve the problem that has arisen and prevent it from recurring in the future. “