SEC will still get access to internal correspondence of Ripple | Blockchain24

Following Ripple’s initial rejection last month, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has secured permission to access Ripple’s internal Slack messages and email. Such an outcome could cost Ripple $ 1 million.

The decision is part of an ongoing SEC case against Ripple and its alleged unregistered XRP token sales.

Ripple must provide documents

According to recent reports from the legal news site Law360, Ripple was ordered to submit internal documents as part of an ongoing litigation with the US SEC.

The firm will need to provide the SEC with conversations of its employees from Slack and 22 different email providers.

While Ripple initially submitted some of the documents to the SEC, it also declined to provide Slack tapes and some other communications in August. It was argued that this “will probably take months and be very expensive.” Presumably, collecting these records could cost Ripple $ 10 million.

Judge Sarah Netburn, presiding over the case, said these costs “are outweighed by the previous agreement [Ripple] to provide relevant Slack messages, ”as well as the amount of funds he has on hand and the amount at stake in the case.

It is unclear if Ripple will try to challenge the claims a second time, and if this is possible.

The SEC is still collecting information

Today’s news comes just days after Ripple asked the SEC to disclose its XRP assets and cryptocurrency policy, which could affect the situation in the crypto company’s favor.

The SEC accused Ripple and its executives of conducting an unregistered securities offering through the sale of XRP tokens last year. These charges were filed in December 2020.

The end date of the case is still unclear. The deadline for establishing the facts in the case, which was originally due to end on 31 August, has been extended. By most estimates, this business will continue until 2022.