Selena Gomez on Bipolar Disorder: “Until I got my diagnosis, I felt crazy.”

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez, 28, has previously spoken openly to fans about her panic attacks and lingering depression. This week, the singer once again touched upon the topic of mental health. The star admitted that she suffered for a long time due to the fact that doctors could not give her the correct diagnosis. It wasn’t until some time later that she found out that she had bipolar disorder.

This topic is very close to me. I’ve always been honest about my mental health, so I knew I had to share it. I know that many people with the same problems are still branded, and they themselves do not even know their diagnosis. This is very frustrating, because in moments like this you realize how lonely you are. You feel crazy and ask yourself, “Why don’t other people experience what I do?”

– shared Selena.

Gomez also encouraged all her fans to take mental health seriously and admitted that it was very difficult for her to cope with her problems during the period of self-isolation. The star also thanked all her family and close friends who helped her to go through these trials with dignity.

It breaks my heart because I don’t really know how to find the words. I just want to say that I would not have gone through all this without my family and friends. I think that communication and connection with close people is what helps me to stay sane. And I also really enjoy walking, spending time in nature. Sounds pretty trite, but it really works.

– told Gomez about the difficulties she faced in quarantine.

The day before, Selena also announced the launch of her own cosmetics line called Rare Beauty. In an interview with Cosmopolitan, Gomez said that the inspiration for this project came to her after last year she recovered greatly and began to be attacked by haters because of her figure.

Then Selena gained weight due to taking medications that helped her fight lupus (an autoimmune disease characterized by systemic damage to various organs and blood vessels), but at that time none of the fans knew what was the real reason for the strong changes in the appearance of the star.

I became very insecure. Because of lupus, my weight often fluctuates, so I quickly had to get a thick shell to resist the attacks of ill-wishers. It’s just disgusting. So I wanted to turn my brand into a lifestyle community to go beyond makeup and show you how to apply it. It’s not only about makeup, but also about the relationship that you have with him,

Gomez explained her message.

Recall that it was because of lupus that the singer had to undergo a kidney transplant in 2017. The organ for transplantation was given to Selena by her close friend – American actress Francia Rice.