Seven-year-old daughter Kim Kardashian confessed her love to her on a roll of toilet paper (photo)

A photo posted on the social network with a note from North Kardashian West has garnered nearly two million likes.

Seven-year-old daughter Kim Kardashnya North touched her mother, and at the same time her 202 million subscribers on the network, with a declaration of love written with a marker on a roll of toilet paper.

The queen of Instagram, as Kim has long been called, posted the corresponding snapshot on her page. The frame captures a roll of white paper with the inscription in black “I love you, Mom.”

“I love you too, North, forever!” – signed the picture of the representative of the television family.

Photo: Instagram / kimkardashian

Among the many fans who commented that “there is nothing better than a daughter’s love,” some jokingly suggested that Kardashian “wrote it herself.” The publication has collected almost two million likes and over 8.5 thousand comments.

North is the eldest daughter of Kim Kardashian and rapper Kanye West. From the first days of life, the couple did not hide the child from the public, and now the girl often appears with her mother at social events and grows up as a stylish and, according to rumors in the press, a very capricious girl.

Photo: Instagram / kimkardashian

Also, the couple is growing up five-year-old Saint, two-year-old Chicago and one-year-old Psalm.

According to The Daily Mail, now Kim and her sisters Courtney, Chloe, Kendall and Jenner are vacationing in the Turks and Caicos Islands. They settled in Villa Tranquility. The spacious 11-bedroom hotel accommodates 16 guests and currently costs $ 30,000 a night, according to Airbnb.

It is noted that Kim went on vacation amid her rumors about a divorce from her husband. Earlier in the press it was reported that the couple had not lived together for several months, since the relationship had become very toxic. As a result, the spouses parted so as not to injure the psyche of their children, who do not yet know about the quarrel of their parents. They are used to the fact that their father spends a lot of time in another state because of his work.

In addition to the divorce, another misfortune fell on Kim. Show “Kardashian Family” ceases to exist. Last week, a new trailer for the last, 20th, season was released. Over the years, the family reality show has been generating good income for the Kardashian-Jenner women, giving them a very good start for further projects. In Studio City, Los Angeles, USA, the estate, in which “The Kardashian Family” was filmed, was put up for sale. The stellar home is worth nearly $ 8 million.

Once the program is over, Kim and her mom and sisters will take on a new project that has not yet been named. It will be broadcast in the US and overseas.