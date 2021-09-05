Slovakia 0-1 Croatia, match highlights, World Cup 2022 qualifying round, 4 September 2021

After the victory over Cyprus, the Russian national team closely followed the meeting of the main competitors – Slovakia and Croatia. In this match, we were happy with a draw that would allow the team Valeria Karpina become the sole leader, being a few points ahead of the nearest rivals. Everything went to 0: 0, but in the end the Croats were lucky.

Initially, it seemed that the command Zlatko Dalicha intends to play defensively. But then the Croats became more active, they began to beat from outside the penalty area. Brozovic got especially dangerous shots, and after Orsic’s kick, the ball shook the crossbar of Rodak’s goal.

At the end of the third half, Slovakia came to its senses and became more active. Weiss delivered a cool dribbling blow, after which the ball miraculously did not fly into the far top corner.

The Slovaks believed in themselves and continued to attack. But the Croatian national team frightened the opponent only with long-range strikes, one of which was inflicted by the former soldier Vlašić. At the 31st minute, the team Stefan Tarkovich was especially close to a goal. Slovakia struck three shots on goal at once from outside the penalty area, but each time the defenders of Croatia were in the way of the ball.





In the second half of the meeting, the teams showed an equal game with an abundance of fouls. For the Slovaks, after the transfer of the ex-Zenit player Maka, Bozhenik could have scored, who at the right moment managed to simply not hit the ball. Kutski also had a good moment, but his blow fell directly into the hands of Ivushich.

In the 86th minute, Croatia earned a free kick and still scored. It was lucky that an opponent helped. Mayer delivered the serve, and Skrinjar made an allowance for Brozovic, who chicly drove the ball into the far corner of Rodak’s goal.

In the remaining time, the Slovaks pounced on Ivusic’s goal, and even goalkeeper Rodak ran into the Croatian penalty area. But it was still not possible to get away from the home defeat of the Slovak national team. Dalich’s team, like Russia, scored 10 points, but lost first place to us in additional indicators. The Croatians will play the next match at home with the Slovenian national team, which they have previously lost to a minimum on the road.