Smolov called the victory over Cyprus in the selection match for the World Cup 2022 a “difficult trip” – Gazeta.Ru

The forward of the Russian national team Fyodor Smolov spoke about the victory over the Cyprus team in the match of the qualifying stage of the 2022 World Cup, which will be held in Qatar.

“The weather has had a very strong impact. It is not easy to play in such conditions, it is very hot, very stuffy. Dehydration comes on faster. I believe that I managed to take three points in a tough exit, ”Smolov told reporters.

The forward noted that the victory in the meeting is more important than individual performance. The player scored two assists.

“Assists are part of football. I am glad that I was able to participate in both goals. And, of course, I am very happy to be back, ”Smolov said.

The meeting between the national teams of Cyprus and Russia, which took place in Nicosia on September 4, ended with the victory of the guests with a score of 2: 0. Among the winners, Alexander Erokhin and Rifat Zhemaletdinov distinguished themselves. ! conducted a text online broadcast match.

Earlier it was reported that the midfielder of the Moscow “Lokomotiv” Dmitry Barinov, who led the Russian national team in the captain’s armband for the match with Cyprus, became the first player of the red-greens in 16 yearswho have received such an honor.