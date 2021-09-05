Stop Brazil! Will Messi interrupt Neymar’s winning streak?

The 8th round of the South American qualifying stage for the 2022 World Cup will bring together two sworn opponents – Brazil and Argentina. In anticipation of the broadcast from Sao Paulo, we are dealing with pre-match layouts.

Tournament situation

The Brazilians are fine. In 7 matches of the qualifying cycle, Tite’s team scored 21 points – that is, they won everything they could. It seems that the pentacampeons will secure their entry to the World Cup in advance.

Argentines are 6 points behind, to say nothing of other rivals. At the same time, the wizards of the ball win confidently and, one might even say, pragmatically. The Brazilians conceded only twice, and scored 17. Defensive play is determined by such players as central defender Marquinhos and defensive midfielder Casemiro. Naturally, Neymar shines in the attack. The PSG star scored 5 goals in the qualifying tournament. Only Bolivian Marcelo Moreno has more (6).

https://twitter.com/barcagalaxy/status/1434447652419158016

Argentina’s situation is worse. Lionel Scaloni’s charges allowed themselves to draw three times, which is why they fell behind so much. Statistics show that the team’s game is not well-built either. As many as 6 conceded, only 12 scored …

In the upcoming meeting, the Argentines seem more like outsiders, but it would be wrong to give them up. After all, they recently beat the Brazilians in the America’s Cup final (1-0). And the composition of the blue and white is no worse. On the eve of the meeting with the main rival of all time, Skaloni is completely calm:

– I don’t think it’s important what place we will take in the selection. It is important in what condition we arrive at the World Championship.

Without Catalans, but with the Hulk

In recent years, we have become accustomed to the fact that Barcelona players will certainly participate in the confrontation between Brazil and Argentina. Now there are no such people left at all. PSG became the base club of the meeting. Here you have Neymar, Lionel Messi, Angel Di Maria, and Marquinhos … The latter, however, will not be able to play on Sunday, as he has gone through yellow cards. Needless to say, the loss is very serious.

https://twitter.com/GoalNews/status/1433469574989615104

But some returned to the national team after five years. This is our good friend Hulk, who plays for Atletico Mineiro today. The Brazilian has gained excellent shape, is considered one of the leaders of his team and deservedly received a challenge from Tite. True, in the match against Chile (1: 0) a few days ago he did not enter the field. This is understandable: the 35-year-old striker is kept rather in reserve, because the coach has younger and more promising players at his disposal.

External interference

Say what you like, but to defeat Brazil for the Argentines is always a matter of honor. Such matches can generally be taken out of the tournament context – they are so unpredictable. How unpredictable are the quarantine restrictions that never cease to burst into football life. Rumor has it that four Argentine national team players may be removed from the game. All of them came from England and had to provide documents stating that they could not sit in quarantine for 14 days. At the moment, a check is being carried out, and if it turns out that Emiliano Martinez, Emiliano Buendia, Christian Romero and Giovanni Lo Celso do not have the necessary papers, the players will simply not be allowed anywhere.

https://twitter.com/tariqpanja/status/1434428169717747716

For the Brazilians, this is easier. 9 players from the Premier League, including Richarlison, Alisson Becker and Roberto Firmino, simply did not come to the national team. The clubs decided not to let them go so that the players would not have to serve a two-week quarantine later on their return. For the same reasons, Zenit, which is due to travel to London next week for the Champions League match against Chelsea, have withdrawn Malcolm and Claudinho from the national team.

It is a pity that the teams are bled. National football is losing popularity every year, and if clubs get the legal opportunity to keep the best players with them, where will it take us? Tite is outraged by the situation:

– I would like everyone to be equal. Things like that get in the way of our preparation for the World Cup. And not only ours, but all South American teams. This gives the Europeans a definite advantage. I hope the football associations will make a fair and reasonable decision.

***

Although there will not be many players, it is still worth watching the game. Intrigue, whatever one may say, is enough. Will the Argentines stop Brazil’s victorious stride? Will the Brazilians take revenge for the America’s Cup final? How will Messi prove himself? How will Tite’s team cope with the absence of their best defender Marquinhos? Finally, South American derbies are always a special sight. The stadium in São Paulo will not be packed to capacity, but 12,000 local fans are enough to create a special atmosphere. And let football overshadow all extraneous conversations!

Watch the live broadcast of the match Brazil – Argentina on September 5 at 21:55 on the MATCH-TV channel, as well as on the sites matchtv.ru and sportbox.ru.

World Championship 2022. Qualifying tournament. Brazil – Argentina