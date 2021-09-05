Terminator: Resistance Authors Do Not Give Up Shooter Support – New Story Expansion Announced

Shooter Terminator: Resistance received a warm welcome among the players, so it is not surprising that the developers continue to support the project even two years after the release.

Publisher Reef Entertainment and studio Teyon announced today a new story expansion for Terminator: Resistance. At the moment, there is almost no information about the DLC, except for the very fact of development. It is only known that the story will revolve around the completion of the last mission on the orders of John Connor … The rest of the details are promised to be shared in November.

On your feet, soldier. John Connor has one last mission for you. Prepare yourself to venture beyond the Annihilation Line in a brand new story DLC for #TerminatorResistance – we’ll have more details to share in November. – Reef Entertainment (@Reef_Games) September 2, 2021

Terminator: Resistance launched in November 2019. The press greeted the shooter mostly cool, while the fans liked the game much better, which clearly shows the rating in Steam – 92%. After release, the shooter received a prequel expansion Infiltrator for the cyborg T-800, and this year there was an update for Xbox series x and native re-release for Playstation 5…

Now the authors of Terminator: Resistance are making a game based on “Robocop“, which will appear in 2023.

