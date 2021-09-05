the actors of “The Devil Wears Prada” gathered after 15 years

We are sure that everyone watched the movie “The Devil Wears Prada”. The only question is how many times. This year marks exactly 15 years since the dream of working in the glossy world infected millions of people through cinema.

For the occasion, the cast and crew of the 2006 cult film reunited for the July issue of Entertainment Weekly. Director David Frankel and stars Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, Stanley Tucci shared their memories of filming the film, and also discussed the social significance of the popular drama today.

The themes that were raised in the film are still relevant: the influence of capitalism, unhealthy relationships with work, the problem of gender inequality in management positions – 15 years later, it seems, have become even more significant.

One of the topics raised was sexism in the workplace. “Our society has been trained to see the world through the eyes of men,” stresses Stanley Tucci. This film, literature and art have definitely paved the way for the changes that we are thankfully beginning to see. Meryl Streep as Miranda Priestley gives us a character that many might aspire to. Being uncompromising, real, honest and accurate, without the need to adjust to convey your point of view without harming anyone – men were usually associated with these qualities of Miranda. Meryl Streep comments: “This is the first film I’ve ever done when men came up to me and said, ‘I know how you feel.’

We can say with full confidence that the role of Meryl Streep inspired more than one girl to occupy high positions and not be afraid of condemnation from the outside. We hope that soon the double standards for women at work will forever remain a relic of the past.

If you have not yet rushed to watch, then we recommend not to make plans for the evening, stock up on popcorn and again be inspired by the story of the heroine Anne Hathaway in such a coveted but tough world of fashion.