The bureaux of Lionel Messi to ex-President Josep Bartomeu on leaving Barcelona on 23 August 2020 has been published

The text of the bureau of the former Barcelona striker Lionel Messi has been published, which the Argentine forward sent to the then president of the club, Josep Bartomeu. In it, Leo declares his intention to leave Barça.

The document has been accessed by the Catalan edition of Mundo Deportivo. Bureaufax was sent on August 24, 2020 and begins with the following words: “In accordance with clause 3.1 of the contract, which was concluded on November 25, 2017, I express my readiness to terminate the employment contract on August 30, 2020”.

Messi’s latest deal with Barcelona was in effect from 1 July 2017 to 30 June 2021. And in paragraph 3.1. it is said that at the end of the 2019/20 season, the Argentinian can leave the club for free, “if he announces his desire by June 10, 2020.” Leo took advantage of the clause specified in the contract, but violated the deadline for 2.5 months. However, the forward had an explanation for this: “I believe that the time frame for the right to unilaterally terminate the contract without explanation should be interpreted in accordance with the exceptional circumstances that developed in the 2019/20 season and were caused by the coronavirus pandemic.”

The end date of the 2019/20 season Messi calls August 23 – the day of the Champions League final. And he insists that he promptly sent a request for resignation “given the uniqueness of the 2019/20 season, which ended only yesterday, and the unwillingness to harm Barcelona, ​​which ended the season on August 14 with a departure from the Champions League and returned to Catalonia on August 15”.

In the last paragraph of the bourofax Messi insists that his request to leave, despite the contract still in force for a year, is justified: “In any case, within 10 days after the end of the season, fulfilling the established in clause 3.1. of the contract provisions to be interpreted in accordance with the exceptional circumstances of the 2019/20 season, I exercise the right to terminate the contract. I want to do this on August 30, 2020. All consequences will be as indicated in the above contact point 3.1. Yours, Lionel Messi. “

In the 2020 offseason, Messi planned to leave Barcelona, ​​but he was persuaded to work out the agreement to the end. A year later, Leo still left the club, to which he devoted 17 years of his professional career.

The Catalans have announced that they cannot renew Messi’s contract due to financial and structural obstacles from La Liga. As a result, the Argentine transferred to PSG as a free agent.

