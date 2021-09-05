The closing ceremony of the Paralympic Games ends in Tokyo

Paralympics in Tokyo are officially closed! Achievements will forever remain in memory … 16:03 Paralympics in Tokyo are officially closed! The achievements of athletes who overcame themselves and gave incredible emotions to the whole world will forever remain in the memory. ! ends its online broadcast. Stay with us! Correct. It definitely isn’t goodbye … See you at @ Paris2024 – # Tokyo2020 (@ Tokyo2020) September 5, 2021

And a very beautiful finale: to the concluding chords of this song, the bowl of the Olympic flame … 16:02 And a very beautiful finale: to the concluding chords of this song, the flower-shaped bowl of the Olympic flame closed and the flame went out. close 100%

The legendary song “What a wonderful world” is performed over Tokyo by … 15:59 The legendary song “What a wonderful world” is played over Tokyo by “special” artists. Great music and very touching number. close 100%

The games are closed! 15:55 The games are closed!

Emotionally speaking, IPC head Andrew Parsons: 15:50 Emotionally speaking, the head of the IPC, Andrew Parsons:

“I can’t believe our holiday is coming to an end. What a journey, what a sport, what a Games! Thank you Tokyo! Together, contrary to predictions, you did it: The Paralympic Games 2020 not only made history, they were fantastic. For 12 years, athletes have given the whole world confidence, happiness and hope. They set records, warmed hearts and opened souls. They changed people’s lives. People of Japan, you made this possible. You welcomed us warmly and gave the athletes a chance to surpass themselves. We love you, Tokyo! “

A video presentation of Paris was shown. The residents of the French capital greeted the Paralympians and … 15:37 A video presentation of Paris was shown. The residents of the French capital greeted the Paralympians and the transfer of the right to host the Games to France. Let’s get excited, we just can’t hide it Pour la premire fois de son histoire, la France organisera en 2024 les Jeux Paralympiques d’t!

Voyons grand! For the first time in history, France will organize the Summer Paralympic Games in 2024!

And now the flag of France is raised and the Marseillaise is played. Unlike a ceremony … 15:33 And now the flag of France is raised and the Marseillaise is played. Unlike the closing ceremony of the Olympics, the organizers of Paris 2024 did not change the arrangement of the French anthem. Here it is played in a video in a classical orchestration, especially for those who have hearing impairments, the hymn was performed in sign language by a sign language interpreter.

The Paralympic anthem is played – it precedes the solemn ceremony of the flag of the Paralympics for the country … 15:28 The Paralympic anthem is played – it precedes the solemn ceremony of the Paralympics flag for the country that will host the Games in 2024. The next competition will be held in Paris. close 100%

The concert continues, a music and light show at the stadium. 15:17 The concert continues, a music and light show at the stadium. close 100% Ilya Pitalev / RIA Novosti

New members of the IPC present awards and gifts to representatives of the volunteer movement. 15:11 New members of the IPC present awards and gifts to representatives of the volunteer movement.

Five athletes from different countries take the stage. These athletes won the Games … 15:08 Five athletes from different countries take the stage. These athletes won the Tokyo Games and are now elected members of the IPC Athletes Council.

And now the introduction of the new members of the International Paralympic Committee begins. 15:07 And now the introduction of the new members of the International Paralympic Committee begins.

Again the official part of the ceremony. An award is given to schools that have contributed to the creation of … 14:57 Again the official part of the ceremony. An award is given to schools that have contributed to the creation of an inclusive society. The award is called “I’m possible”: this is how the English word “impossible” is played up. The name has exactly the opposite meaning, it can be translated as “I am possible.”

The show continues: a miniature copy of Tokyo is built in the center of the stadium, and above it … 14:55 The show continues: a miniature copy of Tokyo is built in the center of the stadium, and a symbolic tree rises above it, on which the athletes glued mirrored discs during the parade. By doing so, the organizers want to emphasize that the differences between people shine.

The parade ends with the removal of the Japanese flag. 14:51 The parade ends with the removal of the Japanese flag.

Note that this time, unlike the opening ceremony, they do not participate in the parade … 14:37 It should be noted that this time, unlike the opening ceremony, full teams do not participate in the parade – the athletes are already at the stadium and celebrate. close 100% Ilya Pitalev / RIA Novosti

The parade continues – Zhdanov carried the flag of the Russian Paralympic Committee. 14:27 The parade continues – Zhdanov carried the flag of the Russian Paralympic Committee. close 100% Pavel Bednyakov / RIA Novosti

The parade of flags of the countries participating in the competition begins. 14:21 The parade of flags of the countries participating in the competition begins. close 100% Ilya Pitalev / RIA Novosti

A video is shown, which also has a very symbolic meaning. It is called “there are 15 of us” … 14:19 A video is shown, which also has a very symbolic meaning. It is called “we are 15” – exactly 15% of the world’s population are people with disabilities.

The choir sings the national anthem and the country’s flag is raised over the stadium. 14:18 The choir sings the national anthem and the country’s flag is raised over the stadium.

Distinguished guests come to the podium – the Japanese emperor, Crown Prince Fumihito and the president … 14:12 Distinguished guests – the Japanese Emperor, Crown Prince Fumihito and President of the International Paralympic Committee Andrew Parsons – come to the podium. The flag of Japan is brought to the arena. close 100% Ilya Pitalev / RIA Novosti

40 ballet dancers entered the stadium – they show the number using multi-colored … 14:10 40 ballet dancers came to the stadium – they show the number using multi-colored lamps. The symbolic meaning of this performance is to push the boundaries of the Paralympics and go beyond the actual Games.

The ceremony starts with a performance by musicians with congenital or acquired ailments. AND… 14:05 The ceremony starts with a performance by musicians with congenital or acquired ailments. And a ballet performance begins to their music.

We are waiting for the beginning of the ceremony – the organizers promised a colorful show. 14:00 We are waiting for the beginning of the ceremony – the organizers promised a colorful show. close 100%

Let us recall, of course, the results of the Russians at the Paralympics. Our athletes performed … 13:55 Let us recall, of course, the results of the Russians at the Paralympics. Our athletes performed very well, gaining more medals than in London 2012. They became the fourth in the unofficial medal standings of the Games – 36 gold, 33 silver and 49 bronze. close 100% Ilya Pitalev / RIA Novosti

The ceremony is scheduled to start at 14.00 Moscow time. 13:50 The ceremony is scheduled to start at 14.00 Moscow time.