The coaching staff of the Russian national team at the Olympics, who will coach Russia, Sergey Gonchar, Sergey Zubov, Evgeny Nabokov, Pavel Bure – September 4, 2021

The headquarters of the Russian national team at the Olympics in China is almost the main mystery of Russian hockey. Will Alexander Titov and Albert Leshchev, who went to the World Cup in Riga, remain in it? Will head of staff Roman Rotenberg, whose presence among the SKA coaches no longer cause surprise, will stand on the bench? Could Oleg Znarok come back, even if in the status of Valery Bragin’s assistant or consultant? There are so many questions that even experts from “What? Where? When?”.

But what is definitely impossible to argue with – the Russian national team needs its own man from the NHL. Not for show, but for practical reasons. A member of the staff who knows the specifics of the league, where the most players will come from, can provide a lot of information. As for the rivals and for our NHL players. And then there is a fork. Will it be a foreigner or a Russian? A specialist who is currently coaching in the strongest league in the world, or has he just played there once?

Foreigner – not right away. And even in spite of the fact that the national team already has a Swede-methodologist, a Swede-coach of goalkeepers and a Canadian of Israeli origin with vague functionality. But all this is to a greater extent service personnel, gears in the mechanism. No one, from Johansson to Bochner, makes key decisions. Doesn’t define the style of play. And if you invite a foreigner with experience in the NHL, he should not be a monument.

Quite often, in relation to the Russian national team, the name of Bob Hartley sounds. And everything seems to be smooth. The man won the Stanley Cup and the Gagarin Cup, was successful on both sides of the ocean, has already adapted to our realities, and has connections in the NHL. Bob could not even get up on the bench, but become a consultant, which in 2014 in Sochi for Canada was Ralph Kruger, a German of Canadian origin, who worked with the Swiss national team for a long time. But…

We must understand our realities. Hartley is the flagship and banner of the Vanguard. The coach of the team, which Alexander Krylov took under his wing several years ago. And he has a rather contradictory relationship with Roman Rotenberg. Openly two natives of “Gazprom” are not at war, but it is no secret to anyone: the head of staff and long-term boss of SKA is extremely jealous of his colleague, who later, but also selflessly, became interested in hockey. The invitation of the Avangard coach to the national team is possible only if he moves to St. Petersburg (see the example of Konstantin Shafranov).

So who do you really want to strengthen the headquarters of the national team? It’s time to return to the July interview with Alexander Kozhevnikov. No, don’t laugh. The two-time Olympic champion has already ceased to be taken seriously, and his assaults on Hartley are just right to be deafened. But Kozhevnikov is a person close to the current leadership of the federation. No wonder his statements are always downwind with the party’s policy. And that is why the names voiced by this expert should be taken seriously.

“I strongly support the advancement of Pavel Bure through the FHR and IIHF, as far as I heard, he will also be in demand at the headquarters. Like Sergei Zubov – this coach, who won both the Stanley Cup and the Gagarin Cup, it seems that they also plan to attract to Beijing. Zhamnov, Bure and Zubov have all possible trophies and under three thousand matches in the NHL. Bure and Zhamnov in one bundle – and, by the way, under the leadership of Yurzinov Sr. – pulled the national team to silver at the 1998 Nagano Olympics. 24 years from Japan to China – no other national team in the world will have such Olympic experience on the bench ”, – said Kozhevnikov to the Russia-Hockey portal.

However, these candidates cannot be taken seriously. Especially Bure. A cool player, one of the heroes of the “silver” Nagano, but not a coach. For several years the Russian rocket has been near the FHR, has been promoting the Red Machine project, and is soon to join the IIHF council. And all these roles are absolutely representative, having nothing to do with everyday work. By the way, Pavel himself, in an interview in May dedicated to his 50th birthday, said that coaching “is not entirely mine.” Will he be forced to change his mind?

Sergei Zubov, of course, is a less absurd candidate and in some way even practical. At least because his coaching experience is already 10 years old. True, half of this period was spent by the great defender in the past as an assistant, and in the main he worked mainly with the teams of the middle rank. And today he is the head of the Riga “Dynamo”, which will be happy to go to the playoffs. And the playing style of Zubov’s teams is fundamentally different from the kind of hockey Sergei himself played. Frankly speaking, it was hard to watch his Sochi. If not unbearable.

But what unites Bure and Zubov is the lack of experience as a coach in the NHL. And if Sergey at different times was a consultant in St. Louis and Dallas, then Pavel, since he finished his playing career at the beginning of the century, had nothing to do with any North American club. His knowledge of the NHL has long been outdated and depreciated. He played in a completely different league: with different rules, trends and players. If Bure has been following the NHL all these years, it is no more closely than everyone who does it from Russia.

If our federation really wants to defend the title of Olympic champions, and not just create the illusion of stormy activity, then invitations should come to Sergey Gonchar and Evgeny Nabokov. Unlike Bure, they have more than just a stellar gaming background. Potter worked as a coach at Pittsburgh for several years and until last season he even stood on the bench, which has not happened to our coaches in the NHL for a very, very long time. Nabokov, in turn, remains the current coach. Evgeniy has been working with goalkeepers at San Jose for the second year, and before that he held the position of a development coach.

The Russian national team needs Nabokov not only because of the NHL experience. He has excellent contact with Andrey Vasilevsky – the first number of our team at the Olympics. Nabokov was a partner and senior comrade for Vasya, when he was not yet the best goalkeeper in the world, but was just beginning his ascent. And the trust between the goalkeeper and his mentor is something that shouldn’t be underestimated. And for our other goalkeepers, the name of Nabokov sounds more significant than Persson. But after the departure of Rashit Davydov, it was this mysterious Swede who took his posts in SKA and the Russian national team.

Gonchar says that he has not yet been contacted from the federation. And if the FHR will pull or completely refuse his services, it will be a huge mistake. If only because the status of a released coach, of which not many can now boast, expands Sergey’s functionality. In addition to working at the headquarters at the Olympics itself, Potter could become a scout and that very person who, throughout the Olympic season, would maintain relations with candidates, visit them in clubs and just be in contact. But so far they are only trying to distract us with loud surnames, behind which, in essence, there is nothing.

