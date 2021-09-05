The court ordered Ripple to give the SEC access to the messages of employees in Slack

Justice of the Peace Sarah Netburn granted a petition by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to force the disclosure of messages from Ripple employees in the Slack messenger. This was announced by attorney James Filan.

In August, the regulator filed a petition demanding “over a million messages, including terabytes of data.” Then the fintech company admitted that it had collected only part of the information “due to an error in processing the array.”

The SEC called Ripple’s actions “harmful” because the messages received showed the relevance of the rest. According to the Commission, they can be used to prove the manipulation of the price of the XRP token and the importance of its sales for the defendant’s business.

Ripple claimed that meeting the requirements would cost up to $ 1 million. However, the court found this information to be important and unique evidence. Any burden on Ripple “is outweighed by its previous agreement to provide relevant Slack messages,” Netburn said.

Earlier, the court supported Ripple in the issue of disclosing SEC documents. The regulator is instructed to submit them with a minimum number of revisions.

At the end of August, the fintech company demanded that the Commission provide information on the operations of its employees with Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP, and also requested documents from the Binance cryptocurrency exchange.

We will remind, in December 2020, the SEC accused Ripple and its leaders in an unregistered sale of securities under the guise of XRP tokens for $ 1.3 billion. Later, the regulator adjusted the lawsuit, focusing on the actions of Brad Garlinghouse and Chris Larsen.

In July, the company obtained a summons to the court of the ex-director of the department of corporate finance of the department, William Hinman. During the meeting, he said that he had warned Ripple about the risk of XRP being recognized as a security.

