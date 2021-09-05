“The ending turned out to be nervous. Russia has sagged a little “, reports Erokhin about 2: 0 with Cyprus – Football

Russian national team midfielder Alexander Erokhin summed up the results of the 2022 World Cup qualification match with Cyprus (2: 0), in which he scored in the 6th minute.

– The faster you score, the more psychologically it will probably be a little easier. But nevertheless, the Cypriots attacked with moments, we probably gave some weakness in the first half. Therefore, it was necessary to score the second as soon as possible. The most important thing is that we took three points today.

We understood that they would add [после перерыва], and we needed to add in speed, in the movement behind the back. Trainers have released fresh players who have increased the number of openings. It’s good that we scored the second goal.

We are very grateful to the fans, because we heard them and felt them. When there is support, it really gives strength. Moreover, the weather was not the easiest, it was hot, it was the same for everyone, so many thanks to them. And the fact that there were so many of them today is very cool.

– In the end, Cyprus began to run out even a little. This is why: because we were tired and cuddled or we were satisfied with 2: 0, it is better not to strain in front of Malta?

– Well, they refreshed the game a little, and we probably sagged a little somewhere. It was necessary to put more pressure on the defenders. The ending turned out to be a little nervous.

– I heard that in the stands shouted not only “Russia!”, But also “Valera!”, “Valerim!” – How funny is it that the fans are rooting not only for Russia, but also for the head coach?

– It is absolutely positively perceived when the head coach is supported, there is trust on the part of the fans. I think this is very encouraging, it is important. For this they are also grateful, – said Erokhin on the air of Match TV.