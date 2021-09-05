The last day of the Paralympics in Tokyo: Russia took fourth place in the final medal standings

3 hours ago

The national team of the Russian Olympic Committee, following the results of the Paralympic Games in Tokyo, took fourth place in the unofficial team medal standings.

Russian athletes won 36 gold, 33 silver and 49 bronze medals at the Tokyo Games. This is the best result in terms of the number of awards in all the years of performing at the Games.

The first place in the medal standings was taken by the team of China (96-60-51), the second place was taken by the team of Great Britain (41-38-45), the third – by the team of the USA (37-36-31).

On Sunday, the final day of the Paralympics, athlete Elena Pautova, who competed in the marathon, brought the final medal to the Russian team.

Pautova became the second in the T12 class with a score of 3 hours 4 minutes 16 seconds. Gold was won by Japanese Misato Mitisita (3:00:50), South African Luzan Kutzee finished third (3:11:13).

“Not even 20 years have passed, finally my first silver medal in such competitions. Well, finally, silver! This is my favorite metal, all my jewelry is made of silver. Maybe this is for the best. I will wear the medal as a pendant. During the four Paralympics, I have never been without medals, “Pautova told reporters.

The closing ceremony at the National Stadium, as in the case of the Olympic Games, which ended on August 8, is held in front of empty seats.

Only a few officials and dignitaries were allowed to attend, including Crown Prince Fumihito of Japan and Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike, Kyodo Tsushin reported.

Despite the difficulties caused by the pandemic, a record number of athletes – about 4.4 thousand from 162 countries and territories, and even a small team of refugees – were able to compete at the Paralympics.

Among the participants were two athletes from Afghanistan, captured by the Taliban, who were able to enter the competition thanks to the efforts of several countries and the UN.

Due to the pandemic, athletes had to take coronavirus tests every day, as well as stay inside the “Olympic bubble”, a set of venues and hotels that were closed to the outside world.

Despite the fact that most of the Japanese did not approve of the holding of the Olympic and Paralympic Games in the current conditions, the athletes, according to Kyodo, were glad that the competition did take place.