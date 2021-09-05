The last day of the Paralympics in Tokyo: Russia took fourth place in the final medal standings

Closing ceremony of the Paralympics in Tokyo

Photo author, Getty Images

The national team of the Russian Olympic Committee, following the results of the Paralympic Games in Tokyo, took fourth place in the unofficial team medal standings.

Russian athletes won 36 gold, 33 silver and 49 bronze medals at the Tokyo Games. This is the best result in terms of the number of awards in all the years of performing at the Games.

The first place in the medal standings was taken by the team of China (96-60-51), the second place was taken by the team of Great Britain (41-38-45), the third – by the team of the USA (37-36-31).

On Sunday, the final day of the Paralympics, athlete Elena Pautova, who competed in the marathon, brought the final medal to the Russian team.

