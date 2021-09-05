The Medium Gets AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution Support

Developers The medium from a Polish studio Bloober Team announced that technology support has been added to the game AMD FSR (FidelityFX Super Resolution)…

Medium, first released in January, already has technology support NVIDIA DLSSas well as ray tracing. NVIDIA also said at the time that their gaming technology could boost game performance by up to 100%. NVIDIA has worked closely with the Bloober Team to ensure graphics exceed most gaming standards using their upscaling and ray tracing technologies.

Now AMD FSR has been added to the game, which is currently on Sony Playstation 5, Microsoft Xbox X | S as well as on PC.

AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) uses advanced upscaling technologies to improve game frame rates and deliver high-quality, high-resolution gaming without the need to purchase a new graphics card.

AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution is scalable for a wide range of new and old products, including integrated graphics, and is optimized for Radeon RX 6000 and RX 5000 graphics cards based on AMD RDNA and AMD RDNA 2 architectures. FSR is also supported on select NVIDIA graphics cards.