The most powerful comeback in the history of the KHL, how Dynamo Riga bounced back from 0: 5 in the match against Jokerit

The start of the fourteenth season of the KHL turned out to be fun. Unexpected results, many goals, goalscoring achievements of individual hockey players.

Yesterday, for example, was the day of comebacks. Admiral played 1: 3 away at Avangard, and then lost to the champion only in the shootout. “Kunlun” gave a better performance: “dragons” burned 0: 3 in Kazan after the first period, but in the remaining 40 minutes they not only evened the score, but also gnawed out the victory in regulation time.





In the KHL, they didn’t score 18 shootouts in a row! An incredible streak was interrupted by Tolchinsky

But the most powerful comeback was made by Vityaz. The Podolsk team lost 1: 5 in Sochi by the start of the third period, but in less than 11 minutes they were able to win back all four goals! True, to put the squeeze on the “leopards” from the charges Yuri Babenko did not work out, and in overtime the victory was still won by the owners of the site.



Going away from 1: 5 in half a period is an impressive achievement. But the heroism of the Vityaz players is not the most powerful comeback in the KHL. The greatest comeback in league history took place almost six years ago, on 31 October 2015, in a match between Jokerit and Dinamo Riga.

KHL – regular season October 31, 2015, Saturday. 17:00 Moscow time Jokerite Helsinki 1: 0 Larsen (Huhtala, Virtanen) – 25:14 ‘(5×5) 2: 0 Joensuu (Jormacka, Regin) – 31:42 ‘(5×4) 3: 0 Hagman (Olimb, Yaakola) – 32:29 ‘(5×4) 4: 0 Kapanen (Hagman, Jormacka) – 34:13 ‘(5×5) 5: 0 Joensuu (Kozun, Regin) – 35:05 ‘(5×5) 5: 1 Redlikhs M. (Galvins, Darzins) – 40:24 ‘(5×5) 5: 2 Redlikhs M. (Jerins, Darzins) – 46:13 ‘(5×4) 5: 3 Seigo (Kundratek, Skvortsov) – 52:10 ‘(5×5) 5: 4 Sestito (Indrashis) – 53:02 ‘(5×5) 5: 5 Redlichs K. (Redlichs M., Darzins) – 54:07 ‘(5×4) 5: 6 Darzins – 65:00 ‘(PB)

The match in Helsinki was the only one on that day: the leader (Jokerit) and the outsider (Dynamo) of the Bobrov division met in the capital of Finland. Wards Erkki Westerlund in the first period they had a colossal advantage, but could not score in any way, but in the second segment the “buffoons” burst through: out of 14 shots on target, 5 of Riga turned out to be scoring at once.

I made a start Philip Larsen, then Joensuu and Hagman twice converted a double minor penalty for Dynamo defender Shevchenko, after which Jokerit, it seemed, finished off Riga with two more fast goals. Niko Capanena and the same Joensuu. 5: 0 by the 36th minute! Only at this moment the Dynamo mentor Kari Heikkilä decided to take a time-out, while the coach from Riga did not change the goalkeeper Ericsson, although an experienced one was sitting on the bench Jakub Sedlacek…

Time-out helped to stop the hail of goals into their own gates, but the score 0: 5 after two periods hinted that the last team of the West should not expect any positive outcome of this meeting. However, from the very beginning of the third segment, Dynamo began to make history.

At the 24th second, a goal from the locker room scored Mikelis Redlichs, he realized the majority in the 47th minute – and now it is 5: 2. Another 5 minutes pass, and Stephen Seigo punches for the third time Riku Helenius… “What is Riga doing !?”, – the match commentator exclaims Mikhail Melnikov, beginning to guess what is working on a unique event.

Less than a minute after Seigo’s puck, Dynamo scores the fourth goal, and here, in the atmosphere of the discouraged Hartwall Arena, the feeling of an imminent comeback hangs. Moreover, the protector of the “jokers” Swamps of Yaakol, as ordered, plays rudely with his knee and gets a big penalty! The courageous Riga took 47 seconds to complete the score 5: 5!

For the first time in the history of the KHL, one team won back five goals against the other in the course of one match. A special charm to the achievement of the people of Riga was given by the fact that they did it at a party, and even in the final period. Moreover, in the status of the worst team in the West, playing against the leader of the conference.

By the way, Dynamo could have won that match in regulation time – Yaakola’s penalty time remained decent. But complete madness did not happen, although Riga, as a result, nevertheless brought its luxurious comeback to completion – it took away the victory from Helsinki. He brought her to his team Lauris Darzins in a series of post-match shootouts.

Such is the feat of the people of Riga, the scale of which in the KHL so far no one can repeat. But, in fairness, this is very difficult and almost impossible.