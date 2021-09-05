The sex of Anne Hathaway’s second child has become known

Ann Hataway

A month ago, it became known that 37-year-old Anne Hathaway and 38-year-old Adam Shulman became parents for the second time. The Hollywood star and her husband did not comment on the news – the journalists learned about the joyful event in their family after the appearance of a couple with a baby carrier in their hands in one of the Connecticut parks. And only today the press reported the gender of the newborn baby.

A few days ago, Hathaway made her first public appearance after giving birth, attending the Critics’ Choice Awards. One of the friends of the actress who was present there told the media that she had a second son. According to an insider, on the sidelines of the award, Ann showed a photo of a newborn baby and said it was a boy.



Hathaway and Schulman are also raising their three-year-old son, Jonathan. His parents keep him away from the cameras, but Anne does not go away from questions about motherhood. She told reporters that both pregnancies were not easy for her: for some time she could not get pregnant.



Adam Shulman and Anne Hathaway