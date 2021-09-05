“The Spaniards scored very easy for us”

Sportbox.ru permanent expert Alexander Bubnov commented on the results of the Euro 2023 youth group stage qualifying match between the national teams of Spain and Russia (4: 1).

The Russian national team quickly took the lead. The Spaniards brought themselves into trouble, at the same time our pressure worked through the efforts of Karapuzov and Agalarov. But the hosts immediately equalized the score. The Russians acted in three central defenders, it would seem that there was density, but the quality of the defense let down. Not the construction itself, but gross individual mistakes. And they scored to us from the central zone after the rallies. The exception is the second goal immediately after the break, which played an important role. The Russians decided to play the ball, made a mistake, and the opponent punished.

Playing on the defensive is a frankly weak point of the youth team of the new convocation. Control of the ball was not going well either. Captain Umyarov was “lost”, and in general they lost the middle of the field outright. We tried to go forward through long passes and individual actions, sometimes it worked out. Agalarov scored and had another chance; while there were forces, Karapuzov looked good, Khlusevich was involved, who, however, was involved in one of the goals conceded. But it was noticeable that the functional readiness was uneven. Some players, such as Maradishvili, clearly lack practice. In this regard, as in the names, the current youth team is inferior to the previous one.

What can be added to the asset? We finished the first half in a draw, put pressure on us, did not lock ourselves with all the bolts, trying to play football. And for the time being, against the background of the top national team, it turned out very well. But again, goals were conceded too easily, and this undermines confidence and nullifies efforts.

The Spaniards made a very good impression. They are well equipped technically, act quickly, intensively, compactly, when they lose the ball, they use aggressive pressure, which ours could not cope with. Spain plays modern football at its best, propels the ball forward, creates threats both on the flanks and in the center. Against the background of ours, they looked even better than the representatives of the main team. It is no coincidence that Enrique actively resorts to the resources of the youth team.

Summing up, I must say that the Russians played with the top team. And it’s good that it happened at the start. We lost a lot, but some positive moments nevertheless appeared. And so we got a good lesson, a visual aid to what you need to strive for. The coaching staff has a detailed picture of the shortcomings in the defense, which need to be promptly corrected. In addition, the last match once again suggests that schools and academies need to work more on technology. Functional readiness is laid down in the clubs, and the national team is about tactics and attitude.